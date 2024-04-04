Update: what did the government spend and where? | Policy

It was July 2021, Boris Johnson was still Prime Minister and enthusiasm for the government's leveling up agenda was palpable. It was the mission of this government to unite and raise standards across the whole of the UK, Johnson proclaimed in a statement. large-scale speech on the subject.

Three years later, the enthusiasm of the Prime Minister at the time appears in a new light. The Department for Leveling Up was blinded by optimism in funding projects that were clearly anything but shovel-ready, to the detriment of projects that could have made a real difference, according to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Municipalities.

What the upgrade includes is still unclear; a 2022 policy document mentions no fewer than 35 funds covering everything from broadband to low-emission vehicles and brownfield sites.

However, the PAC report focused on the largest funds most closely associated with the project, the eponymous Leveling Up Fund, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the Cities Funds.

Cities Fund

The Towns Fund, made up of municipal transactions and the future Main Streets Fund, proved to be the most controversial of the three main funds which made up the government's leveling up programme.

It was set up to provide grants of up to €25 million to help economic regeneration, generate investment and build vital infrastructure, but the fund's impartiality has long been questioned. In 2021, an academic study found that conservatives ultra-marginal seats were 45% more likely to be awarded funding than others, calling it an example of dirty politics where public money is used to gain electoral advantage.

A Guardian analysis of the money allocated under the so-called city ​​offers (which represent 74% of the overall city budget) found that the most deprived Conservative constituencies received 120 per capita, compared to just 27 per capita in the most deprived Labor constituencies.

The PAC found that 65% of municipal funds had been paid to local councils, but only 20% had been spent as of last September.

Upgrade Fund

The best known of the funds that make up government spending on the program is the Leveling Up Fund which has pledged $4.8 billion to communities across the UK.

However, to date only 809 million has been paid to municipalities, with an even more modest amount, 512 million, actually spent by municipalities.

The Guardian's analysis found that previous rounds of leveling up funds have disproportionately benefited people living in Conservative constituencies. Voters in Conservative seats got 19.47 per head more than those in equally deprived non-Conservative areas in the second round of funding.

However, the government changed the way funds were allocated in the third round, moving away from the competitive bidding process. As a result, the latest allocations, announced in November, were more equitable in terms of political distribution.

UK Shared Prosperity Fund

The UK's 2.5 billion Shared Prosperity Fund and its predecessor, the Community Renewal Fund, were envisaged as a replacement for EU funds that previously came from the European Structural and Investment Program.

The fund, which includes 430 million earmarked for an adult numeracy programme, has so far seen only 834 million paid to local councils, and only 84 million had been spent by April 2023.

The Guardian analysis found no statistically significant association between Shared Prosperity Fund allocation and political control.

Other money pots

Of these three funds, the North West of England, Yorkshire, and the Humber and West Midlands received the most money, but they are far from the only funding streams. Here is an exhausting but not exhaustive list of other funds loosely associated with the government's leveling up agenda:

The Community Property Fund, the Cities Transformation Fund, the Strength of Places Fund, the Brownfield Liberation Fund, Partnership Leveling, Capital Leveling, Capital Regeneration Projects, The Blueprint Long term for towns, England's Rural Prosperity Fund, Green Homes subsidizes the local authority scheme. , free ports, education investment zones, gigabit project, places for growth program, border inclusive growth agreement, city and growth agreements, trade and investment center, regional education zones program zero emissions buses, UK Global Investment Fund, Enterprise Zones, Creative Scaling Scheme, Make Smarter Scheme, National Bus Strategy and Cycling and Walking Plan, Sustainable Transport Settlements in urban regions, local skills improvement plans, institutes of technology, obtaining construction funds, leveling funds for parks and violence reduction units.

While the roll call may be impressive, the sheer number of funding streams means that a comprehensive analysis of government spending once completed will prove a mammoth task.

But based on what we know today, can we say that the upgrade was a success for this government?

I believe we will have made progress in upgrading when we start to raise living standards, increase opportunities, improve our public services and restore people's sense of pride in their community, said Johnson as he concludes his 2021 speech.

The PAC concluded in March: The government is unable to provide convincing examples of what the funding increase has achieved so far.

With general elections expected this year, citizens will make up their own minds.