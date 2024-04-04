Visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo to the Bangko Popular Market





Siasatinfo.co.id Merangin News – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) started his working visit to the Bangko People's Market, Bangko District, Merangin Regency, Jambi Province, Wednesday (3/4/2) at around 12:00 WIB. On site, the President welcomed and handed over social assistance to market traders and street vendors (PKL). The presence of President Jokowi brought special joy to traders. One of them is a vegetable trader at the People's Market who had the opportunity to meet and shake hands with President Jokowi directly at the market and also hopes to meet him again at another time. I am happy, the president gave me food, I hope next year will come again, looking at our situation at the Bangko Popular Market, the trader said. Other traders also had the opportunity to meet and interact with President Jokowi, he also expressed his gratitude for receiving a gift package and an item of clothing from the President. In addition, other essential food sellers also expressed satisfaction during President Jokowi's visit to the Bangko People's Market and also expressed hope that the market where he was trading could be immediately repaired and developed. The President was also accompanied in this activity by Minister of Public Works, PR Basuki Hadi Muljono, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin and Head of the National Food Agency Arief Prasetyo Adi, Governor of Jambi Al Haris and Acting Regent of Merangin H Mukti. (By) Like that: Critical Load… Related

