Judge in Trump's Hush-Money case won't delay trial while awaiting immunity ruling





The judge overseeing Donald J. Trump's criminal case in Manhattan rejected his latest attempt to delay the trial beyond April 15, clearing one of the final obstacles Wednesday to the first prosecution of a former U.S. president.

Mr. Trump, accused of covering up a sex scandal surrounding the 2016 presidential campaign, had asked the judge to postpone the trial until the Supreme Court rules on his immunity from prosecution for the official acts he accomplished while he was president. This issue was raised in another of his criminal cases, and the Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments this month but may not rule until June.

The judge in the Manhattan case, Juan M. Merchan, ruled that his trial did not need to wait for the Supreme Court. He dismissed Mr. Trump's efforts as ill-timed, saying he had not requested the postponement within the legal deadline.

The judge said the timing of the requests, just weeks before the trial was set to begin, also raised real questions about the sincerity and real purpose of the request.

He added: The circumstances, considered as a whole, strain the credulity of this court.

Mr. Trump's efforts were his latest attempt to delay his four criminal cases, which are taking place against the backdrop of his campaign to win back the White House. If Mr. Trump manages to stall the trials until Election Day and he wins the presidency, they will likely stop.

Some of his tactics have paid off. In Florida, where Mr. Trump is accused of mishandling classified documents, no Trump-appointed judge has yet set a trial date. And in Washington, D.C., where a federal special counsel accused Mr. Trump of plotting to overturn the 2020 election, the Supreme Court suspended the trial while it considered the immunity question.

In the Manhattan affair, Mr. Trump obtained a three-week delay, from the end of March to mid-April, after the publication of new investigation files. But Mr. Trump wanted to postpone the trial further. His lawyers asked for a 90-day delay or even an outright dismissal of the case, blaming prosecutorial misconduct for the last-minute hiding of documents.

That accusation carried little weight with Judge Merchan, who recently confirmed the April 15 start date and chastised Mr. Trump's legal team.

Mr. Trump’s lawyers, Todd Blanche and Susan R. Necheles, declined to comment.

The Manhattan case stems from a secret deal made with a porn star, Stormy Daniels, in the final days of the 2016 campaign. Last year, in a 34-count indictment, the district attorney Manhattan district attorney Alvin L. Bragg accused Mr. Trump of falsifying business records related to the payment.

Mr. Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has denied the affair and the accusations, which he says are politically motivated.

The effort to drag out the Manhattan case until the Supreme Court addressed the issue of immunity seemed particularly far-fetched.

The Manhattan district attorney's office noted that Mr. Trump's lawyers filed the request just 17 days before the trial was originally scheduled to begin, months after filing other pretrial motions.

Mr. Trump's lawyers, Judge Merchan noted, had previously argued the same issue in federal court in Washington and yet failed to raise it with him.

The judge also seemed skeptical that the immunity request had a direct impact on Mr. Bragg's accusations.

At a hearing in February, Judge Merchan said that, I do not believe, the question of state procedures is a matter for the Supreme Court.

In a footnote accompanying Wednesday's ruling, Judge Merchan wrote that Mr. Trump does not appear to be invoking presidential immunity that applies to the sex scandal cover-up.

