Chinese President Xi Jinping told his US counterpart Joe Biden that the Taiwan issue was the “first red line” not to be crossed by Washington, and warned that Beijing would not “stand idly by” if the forces of “ Taiwan Independence” intensified their efforts. their “separatist activities” with the help of external elements.

Biden spoke by phone with Xi on Tuesday, marking the first conversation between the two leaders since their historic in-person summit last November in San Francisco and the latest in ongoing efforts by U.S. and Chinese officials to defuse tensions between the two countries.

The White House called the hour-and-45-minute conversation frank and constructive on a range of issues on which the leaders agreed and disagreed. Biden stressed the need to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and he also raised concerns about China's support for Russia's defense industry, the White House said. China's Foreign Ministry also said the two leaders had a frank and in-depth exchange. In the call, Xi called U.S.-China relations beginning to stabilize, but he warned that negative factors had increased and needed attention from both sides, according to a ministry statement. .

However, China's statement on Taiwan stood out.

Regarding Taiwan, a key sticking point between the two countries, Xi called the issue the first red line in the relationship and urged the United States to act in accordance with President Biden's pledge not to support Taiwan's independence. Taiwan, according to the statement.

China's ruling Communist Party claims autonomous democracy as its territory and has pledged to reunify it, by force if necessary.

“Faced with Taiwan's pro-independence separatist activities and external encouragement and support for them, China will not stand idly by,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told Biden, quoting the president. Xi.

Xi urged the US side to translate President Biden's pledge not to support Taiwan independence into concrete actions.

Next month, Taiwan will inaugurate its president-elect, William Lai Ching-te, whom Beijing has called a “troublemaker” and a “separatist.” The two presidents also discussed business and technology issues during their telephone talks. The US side has adopted a series of measures aimed at suppressing China's trade and technological development and is adding more and more Chinese entities to its sanctions lists. It's not about reducing risks, it's about creating them.

“If the US side is willing to seek mutually beneficial cooperation and share China's development dividends, it will always find China's door open; but if it strives to contain China's high-tech development and deprive China of its legitimate right to development, China will not stand by and watch,” Wang quoted Xi as saying.

Biden and Xi last spoke on the phone in July 2022.

Xi stressed that the issue of strategic perception is always fundamental in China-US relations, just like the first button of a shirt that needs repairing.

“Two big countries like China and the United States must not break their ties or turn their backs on each other, let alone sink into conflict or confrontation. The two countries must respect each other, coexist in peace and pursue winning cooperation -win. “The relationship should continue to progress in a stable, healthy and sustainable manner, rather than going backwards,” Xi was quoted as saying.

In an important mark of the Biden administration's continued engagement with Beijing, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is expected to visit China later this week, where she will meet with her Chinese counterparts during her second visit to the country as Secretary of State. Treasure.

In January, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bangkok, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with a Wang Chinese official in Munich in February.

Blinken is also expected to visit China in the coming weeks, the senior administration official in Washington told reporters Monday, while Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected soon to participate in a call with China's defense minister. Defense.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.