Politics
Eastern Europe, a “big post-communist gray spot”
The Polish media covers the UK quite well as long as you think that Britain is essentially just London. But coverage of Eastern Europe in the British media leaves much to be desired.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, much of the Polish media reported on restrictions introduced by other countries. Being bored during the various lockdowns, I spent a lot of time reminding Polish journalists that Britain is not just England and that the decisions introduced by Boris Johnson did not apply to, for example, to Scotland.
The reporting on Westminster politics by the Polish media is pretty decent. But outside of London, everything is only vaguely defined. Northern Ireland is where the Troubles were, Scotland stood out for its fight for independence, while Wales is still Here are the lions. When there is reporting on Scottish issues, it is usually done from a London perspective. I won't give you the name, but every time a British correspondent for a major Polish newspaper writes something about Scotland, I can quote the BBC article on which the copy is based. And with the BBC's anti-Scottish bias, that means most of this reporting is woefully misinformed. Yet this is what most Poles learn from Scottish politics.
Different standards
Foreign media reports focused on London are understandable. After all, from the outside, the United Kingdom remains one country, and London is not just its capital, it is a global city. But the reporting in the other direction is much worse. In fact, most articles about Poland in the British press are so bad that Poles often share them for laughs on social media.
The British media applies different standards to our part of Europe compared to their reporting on Britain or other Western European countries. Let me give you a tiny but telling example. In a recent Guardian travel article the author took a trip on a slow rural commuter train into the Polish mountains.
In 1936, the fastest trains to Zakopane took less than 2 hours. Almost a century later, after several years of infrastructure renovation work, only one of these nine trains corresponds to the time of 1936. This is the state of the railways in some rural regions of Poland.
» she writes in an otherwise enjoyable article.
First, the record time of the 1930s was set with Light torpedoes a high-speed railcar which, at that time, was the pinnacle of technology that surpassed any British railway vehicle of the time. But secondly, it will always be a slow train on a winding route. The mountains haven't disappeared for 90 years and the train stops 48 times so comparing the travel time on this train with the de facto pre-war TGV is pointless. Speed has nothing to do with the current state of Polish railways.
Imagine if I wrote a travel article about British railways with a passage as I sat on the slow train to Kyle of Lochalsh which snaked along the banks of the loch near Plockton, I wondered why it couldn't go faster, in a straight line! Such is the appalling state of the railways in Britain!“. Would that be correct? British railways are terrible, but certainly not because the Highland Railways have to go through difficult mountainous terrain.
There are experts and experts
But what really irritates me is the “Eastern Europe expert”. I recently checked Twitter and found dozens of people who put this in their account description. Strangely, I couldn't find a single “Western Europe expert”. Maybe because it would be considered stupid. Can you imagine the BBC inviting an academic whose research focuses on German politics to speak about recent political developments in Portugal “because of his expertise in Western Europe”?
That would be absurd, right? RIGHT?
Yet “Eastern Europe” is seen by many Britons as a big grayish post-communist blob that “doesn’t really matter”. I personally know someone with a degree in Russian who, in just one year, appeared on the BBC as an expert on Poland, Georgia and Lithuania. After listening to her talk about Poland, I don't trust any of her words.
I was once told that my university department of Central and Eastern European Studies was a waste of British taxpayers' money and that it was a good thing they were closed. The same person then complained that Tony Blair's government had failed to estimate how many Poles would emigrate to Britain after 2004. My response was that this is exactly what you need of these departments. Because that’s where the government and media pundits come from.
The parochial and lax media situation is actually bad for all of us. For effective partnership and cooperation, we all need to better understand the nations and cultures with which we work. And if post-Brexit Britain wants to regain the trust of its neighbors, it must show that it takes Europe seriously. All.
Oh, and for the record, Poland is in Central Europe.
