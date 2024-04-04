PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee gather at North Bengals' Cooch Behar headquarters today | Kolkata





Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are expected to address back-to-back Lok Sabha election rallies in Cooch Behar in north Bengal on Thursday, a region where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made the maximum electoral gains since the 2019 elections. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (HT File Photo) This is the first time in this election season that Modi and the Trinamool Congress president will address voters in a constituency on the same day. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. North Bengal's Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri seats, all named after the three districts where they are located, will go to polls on April 19 in the first of seven phases that Bengal will witness. The BJP wrested all three seats from the ruling TMC in 2019. Two of the winners, Nisith Pramanik from Cooch Behar and John Barla from Alipurduar, are Union ministers of state. On Thursday, Modi is expected to address a rally in Cooch Behar, while Banerjee will address two, their parties announced on Wednesday evening. In 2019, the BJP won 18 of the 42 Lok Saha seats in the state, creating a record. In North Bengal, it won seven of the eight seats. The main opposition force in the eastern states expects to win at least 25 seats this year. Although the BJP was able to win only 77 of the 294 Bengal Assembly seats in the 2021 elections, compared to 213 won by the TMC, it still managed to win 30 of the 54 seats in the eight northern districts of Bengal. The TMC then wrested two of these seats from North Bengal in the constituencies. Banerjee has been traveling through north Bengal's districts and meeting voters since Sunday, when she hurriedly boarded a chartered flight hours after the Norwests struck parts of the region. Two community areas in Jalpaiguri district, where five people died, were worst affected. Setting the stage for a political showdown, the chief minister's nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday targeted the Prime Minister for the Centre's decision to stop funds for housing projects for the poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), citing irregularities in implementation. . I expect him (Modi) to provide a white paper on the amount paid to Bengal under PMAY after the BJP lost the assembly elections in 2021. If people had lived in pucca houses, they would not have faced the wrath of the massive storm, Abhishek said. . Bengal BJP chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya hit back. Bhattacharya said, “The Center has stopped the funds because it is taxpayers’ money. Corruption under the TMC regime has been exposed by court-ordered scams that federal agencies are investigating. The people of Bengal have made up their minds. They want Narendra Modi to rule the country again.

