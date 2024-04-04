Qureshi pays the price for supporting Imran: lawyer Salman Safdar – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The defense lawyer in the encryption case informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday that former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was facing legal action for failing to testified against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Advocate Salman Safdar, counsel for the two PTI leaders, told the division bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb that Mr Qureshi was under enormous pressure to testify against Mr Khan.

He claimed that Mr Qureshi was implicated in the matter because of his refusal to speak out against the former prime minister. The lawyer argued that former principal secretary to Prime Minister Azam Khan took advantage of the offer and escaped unscathed.

He pointed out that the complainant Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, who was the interior secretary at the time, had not named Mr Khan and Mr Qureshi in his complaint. He said the case was registered under the Official Secrets Act (OSA), enacted by the British government more than a century ago.

The defense lawyer claims that the IHC code was never included in the court file; a judicial officer details the ex-Prime Minister's facilities in Adiala

Chief Justice Farooq reminded him that successive governments, including the PTI, had never attempted to repeal the law and hence this argument had no weight.

Lawyer Safdar went on to state that the OSA could only be used to share information with the enemy of the state, adding that a traitor, not a patriotic citizen, could be prosecuted under this law .

He argued that the former prime minister informed the people of Pakistan about the foreign interference as the figure had the threatening tone of an American diplomat, adding that it was for this reason that the National Security Committee decided to take action with the United States.

The lawyer informed the court that neither the figure nor the procedure had been included in the court file during the proceedings.

These documents were deliberately not included in the court file because they would have revealed the facts, he added.

Even the complainant was not aware of the contents of the code, he said.

The lawyer argued that Mr Khan had been accused of negligence in the encryption case for failing to keep the confidential document secure.

He said the then principal secretary Azam Khan was responsible for the safe custody of the cipher. However, he was pardoned for testifying against Imran Khan.

The bench asked whether there was any record of movement of figures from the principal secretary to the prime minister, etc.

The lawyer expressed ignorance. The court then asked the prosecution to respond in turn.

The further hearing into Mr Khan and Mr Qureshi's appeals was adjourned until Thursday (today).

Prison facilities

Meanwhile, the Punjab government informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) that seven cells have been allotted to Imran Khan in Rawalpindis Adiala Jail.

Advocate General Punjab (AGP) Khalid Ishaq said this while hearing a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Lawyers Forum Chairman Azeem Pahat regarding the safety of Mr. Khan in prison.

The legal affairs officer said a six-cell accommodation had been provided for the PTI founder president in addition to the cell already allocated to him. He said a guard was responsible for the security of all ten inmates at the Adiala prison. However, the security of the former Prime Minister was entrusted to 14 people.

The AGP said the monthly expenses for Mr. Khan's security amount to Rs 1.2 million. He said additional CCTV cameras had also been installed for his security.

He pointed out that the PTI founder's food is prepared in a kitchen exclusively dedicated to him.

Lahore High Court Bar Association President Asad Manzoor Butt, who appeared on behalf of the petitioner, thanked the AGP for providing these details.

He said the petitioner was satisfied with the government's report and wanted to withdraw the petition.

LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan adjourned the matter till April 16 so that some relevant motions could also be entertained.

The petitioner said that due to security threats, prison authorities had imposed restrictions on meetings with the PTI founder.

He said the former prime minister's life was in danger.

Therefore, he added, an order should be issued to ensure complete protection of Imran Khan's life.

Published in Dawn, April 4, 2024

