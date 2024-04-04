Kangana Ranaut Calls PM Modi Ansh of Lords Ram and Vishnu: Take Care of Us

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut called hoim ansh” Lord Ram and Vishnu. The Bollywood actress will contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Mandi seat in the 'Himachal Pradesh as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

“It can be said that Narendra Modi is an 'ansh' of Lord Ram and Vishnu who takes care of us,” Kangana Ranaut said on Wednesday while addressing a rally in Karsog Assembly constituency falling under from the Mandi Parliament building.

Women feel for the first time that someone is worried about them, Ranaut said while referring to Prime Minister Modi. She appealed to the public to vote for her to ensure a third victory for Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.

Congress is synonymous with scams, says Kangana Ranaut

During her campaign, Kangana attacked the Congress and claimed that the party had become synonymous with scams after speaking about 2G and coal scams. During her campaign, Kangaana Ranaut also visited the historic Mahunag temple to seek blessings. She also interacted with the public at Pangna, Churag, Mahunag and Seri in Karsog.

Kangana Ranaut's nomination as BJP's Lok Sabha candidate has sparked a row with a few Congress leaders lashing out at the Bollywood actress by making derogatory remarks. Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate and HS Ahir landed in trouble after they made derogatory remarks against Ranaut and Mandi on their social media posts.

However, a number of other Congress leaders continued to criticize Kangana Ranaut on several fronts. Himachal Public Works Minister and Congress in-charge of Mandi Parliament seat Vikramaditya Singh has claimed that Kangana Ranaut was away when the state's worst-ever monsoon disaster hit the state.

Kangana Ranaut is contesting elections from Mandi, from where senior Congress leader Pratibha Singh won the Lok Sabha elections last time. Singh, wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, had earlier said she would not contest the general elections, but softened after the BJP announced Kangana's name.

Published: April 03, 2024, 09:23 PM IST

