US-China relations: Defense chiefs expected to speak soon after latest talks between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping





The official also said the two countries planned to hold negotiations in Hawaii this week under the Military and Maritime Consultative Agreement, a platform for theater operators to discuss maritime security. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (March 21 photo) is expected to speak with China's defense minister soon, according to the White House. Photo: AP The meeting took place after China froze high-level military contacts in protest over then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which Beijing considered a major violation of its sovereignty. The question of Taiwan remains a major subject of contention between the two powers, and tensions between the two sides have increased in the run-up to the inauguration of the island's next president, William Lai Ching-te, whom Beijing considers as a separatist, as well as a series of Clashes between China and the Philippines, U.S. allies, in the South China Sea have raised concerns about possible flashpoints between the two countries' militaries . Xi, Biden's phone call signals growing divide between tech and economy: analysts Beijing considers Taiwan to be part of China and has never renounced the use of force to bring it back under its control. The United States, like most countries, does not officially recognize Taiwan's independence, but opposes any forced change to the status quo and is legally obligated to help the island defend itself. Ren Xiao, director of the Center for the Study of Chinese Foreign Policy at Fudan University in Shanghai, said the talks between the two militaries showed relatively positive momentum. He said: Communication and contacts at all levels between the two armies are conducive to avoiding tensions or even clashes between the two parties in these regions. 03:12 Xi Jinping, Joe Biden hold talks on sidelines of Apec summit to ease strained US-China relations Xi Jinping, Joe Biden hold talks on sidelines of Apec summit to ease strained US-China relations However, Xi and Biden finally met face to face in California in November, where they agreed to resume military communications. Since then, a number of senior commanders have spoken out, including Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown and his Chinese counterpart Liu Zhenli in December. Xi and Biden also agreed to continue discussions on non-defense issues, and Ren said: My feeling is that between now and the US elections in November, [relations] can generally remain stable. But he said expectations for future trade should not be too high, adding: In the current situation where the overall strategic landscape is difficult to change, there can only be relatively modest and pragmatic progress. Xi and Biden hold candid talks, advance relations in first phone call since 2022 The two leaders' phone call was a very important step, according to James Heimowitz, honorary president of the China Institute, based in New York. The fact that the next step will be more communications with those at the lower level, who will be more vocal about their worries, concerns and aspirations, is only positive, said Heimowitz, who is also a senior adviser for the South. Chinese morning post. This is a step toward renormalizing and recalibrating what should be a very long-term relationship. The two presidents also agreed to discuss artificial intelligence, but the first meeting of their intergovernmental dialogue mechanism on AI has not yet taken place. If the US side expresses interest, I believe the Chinese side will surely be willing to discuss, Ren said.

