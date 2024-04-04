Boris Johnson's vacation time under fire after damning Covid report criticizes his handling of pandemic





Boris Johnson faces scrutiny after MPs' damning Covid report released (Photo: OLI SCARFF via Getty Images) Boris Johnson left the UK on Friday to go on holiday with his family and his critics believe he arranged it to coincide with a damning Covid report which was released on Tuesday. The Prime Minister has yet to publicly respond to a report from MPs saying the government's failure to stop the spread of Covid at the start of the pandemic was one of the worst public health failures on record. Sources claim that the prime minister continues to work from southern Spainbut many speculated that he had deliberately left the UK knowing the report would be published while he was out of the country. Human rights lawyer Shoaib M Khan tweeted: Now we know why this man (petty, lying, deceitful, arrogant, dangerous) chose this time to go on vacation abroad. Khan then attached the infamous October 2 video clip in which Johnson told a reporter: I gave you the most important metric which is, let alone life expectancy, let alone cancer outcomes, look wage growth. Khan added: The full report makes for very depressing reading. We can discuss a lot of things, but one thing is certain. The incredibly incompetent Conservative government should be extremely ashamed of their appalling treatment of the British people and their complete and unforgivable disregard for human life. Khan wasn't the only one to point out the terrible timing of Johnson's absence. Even before the report was published at midnight on Monday, the UK was in the grip of a series of crises, including a looming supermarket shortage, mass distribution problems caused by a shortage of truck drivers, a shortage of gas and a surge in energy prices. Ian Dunt, a columnist for the i newspaper, tweeted on Monday: Before Johnson, Prime Ministers were often asked to return from vacation in the event of a crisis. The story continues Now they are going on vacation during the crisis. Sources continue to claim Johnson is working remotely from his holiday home, and No 10 said the Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab does not lead the country in his absence. Downing Streets Spokesperson said: The Prime Minister continues to be in charge, as is always the case. Works Deputy Head Angela Rayner tweeted: So the Prime Minister can work flexibly and from home, but the government says workers should not have the same right. One rule for them and another for the rest of us, always. Number 10 refused to say who paid for the Prime Minister's holiday, but it is believed recently knighted peer Zac Goldsmith will host Johnson. It's also only been 35 days since Johnson's last vacation. When pressed on the subject, Home Office Minister Damian Hinds defended the Prime Minister on BBC Breakfast on Monday and said: Everyone should be able to rest. This article was originally published on HuffPost United Kingdom and has been updated. Related…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.movies.yahoo.com/movies/timing-boris-johnsons-holiday-under-083718486.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos