Bushra Bibi poisoned in prison, Imran informs court





Imran Khan, the imprisoned former prime minister, informed the court on Tuesday that his wife and former first lady, Bushra Bibi, was poisoned in Bani Gala sub-jail.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder made the assertion during a ₹190 million settlement hearing at Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi. Khan informed the accountability court judge that the former first lady had “poisoning” marks on her skin and mouth.

He requested that the court conduct an investigation into the incident as well as a thorough medical examination of Bushra Bibi.

Khan said: “I know who is behind this.”

He requested that the medical examination of the former first lady be carried out by Dr Asim Yunus, a doctor at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.

At this point, the court asked Khan to file a formal request for a medical examination of Bushra Bibi.

In February this year, the PTI expressed deep concern over what it said were major threats to the life and health of Bushra, who had been under house arrest in Bani Gala. Kanwal Shauzab, president of the PTI women's wing, said Bushra had major health problems due to the toxic and poor diet she was given.

“Bushra's health deteriorated and she developed mouth ulcers after being fed a spicy meal” during her house arrest, according to PTI lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha.

Bushra was placed under house arrest at her husband's property in Islamabad after being found guilty of corruption. Khan and his wife were sentenced to 14 years in prison in a case involving allegations that the former prime minister undervalued gifts from a state repository and profited from their sale while he was in power.

While speaking to reporters before her court appearance, Bushra Bibi alleged that “three drops of toilet cleaner” were put in her supper the day before Shab-e-Meraj. She said the food and water provided by prison authorities was appalling.

Bushra responded to a question by saying “someone” told him in prison that toilet cleaner was added to his meals. She declined to provide the name of the manager.

“My eyes are swollen and I feel pain in my chest and stomach,” the former first lady said.

She also said research has shown that a toilet cleaner's victim's health deteriorates after a month.

