The stagnation of the Chinese economy forces Xi Jinping into a global withdrawal





The extraordinary non-Covid years haven't helped, and the long-awaited post-Covid recovery has barely materialized, with consumer and business confidence at historic lows. Last summer, before the Communist Party stopped publishing these figures, more than a fifth of China's young people were unemployed. When I was in Shanghai earlier this year attending a business summit, the only bullish investors (Chinese or international) were those with stakes in electric cars. There are of course still bright spots in China's present and future. Renewable energies are one of them. Chinese electric vehicles are expected to account for a quarter of European sales this year. March data shows factory activity is recovering, and analysts at Citi have just raised their forecast for the economy to 5% growth this year (Rishi Sunak would kill for half of that growth). But this is not enough to stop this worrying slowdown. China may never escape the middle-income trap. So what will happen to the CCP's mandate to govern? When I interviewed James Cleverly, then foreign secretary, at the Conservative Party conference last year, he told me that China's slowing growth was bringing it back to the negotiating table. I was skeptical at the time, but in the months since, we've seen more and more evidence that something like this could actually happen. First, Xi made the remarkable trip to meet Biden in San Francisco, even though Chinese leaders prefer to stay home. Today's two-hour phone call, which Chinese state media characterizes as continuing San Francisco's vision. This vision looks an awful lot like a return to caution by China in an effort to ease external pressure on its economy. In San Francisco and on this week's conference call, Xi complained about U.S. sanctions that threaten to stunt China's progress in semiconductors, AI and renewable energy; they protested America's increasingly vocal support for Taiwan; and raised the issue of TikTok, which is currently under threat of divestment from its parent company (TikTok may not thank Beijing for its intervention). In return, the wolf warriors were kept on a tight leash, punitive trade barriers were lifted (like the four-year embargo on Australian wine, which ended last week), and the Chinese and US militaries began to again discuss.

