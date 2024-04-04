Imran Khan's party denounces postponement of senatorial elections in KPK province





Peshawar, Apr 3 (PTI) A day after the Senate elections, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday asserted that he would not allow what he believed to be elected members in a manner unconstitutional to take an oath in the Provincial Assembly. after jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khans on Tuesday denounced the Pakistan Election Commission's decision to postpone the senatorial elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province (KPK), terming it a continuation of mandate theft and calling the chief commissioner elections as a central figure in the election theft scheme. Pakistan's ruling coalition, led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and including the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and other parties, won 18 of the 19 Senate seats while a candidate independent was elected with their support. in the upper house. Polling was held in 12 seats of Sindh, five seats of Punjab and two seats of Islamabad Capital Territory. However, elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province were postponed due to controversy over oaths of members elected on reserved seats. Khans PTI party has alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) wrongly allocated reserved seats which were to be claimed by his party. the ruling coalition, thus disrupting the calculation of voting seats which was unfavorable to it. KPK Provincial Governor Haji Ghulam Ali summoned the House session on Tuesday, but Speaker Babar Salim Swati did not summon the session and instead moved the court against the governor. on the convening of the session to administer the oath to the women elected on reserved seats. Elections were held to elect the President of the country, the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Chief Minister of the provinces and even the Senate in the absence of the members elected on reserved seats. seats. So why are the senatorial elections not being held in the KPK? Gandapur asked at a press conference on Wednesday. I am giving a clear message: to protect the sanctity and honor of the Constitution, I will not allow members elected from reserved seats to take the oath. How could we give up our reserved seats to members of other parties? said the senior PTI leader. In a statement, party spokesperson PTI said the postponement of senatorial elections for not swearing in members occupying reserved seats in the provincial assembly was ridiculous. The statement further accused the Chief Election Commissioner of being the central figure in the poll-stealing scheme, according to a report in Dawn newspaper. The statement added that the ECP's decision was a continuation of the same ploy whereby the people's mandate was stolen under state patronage after the general elections. Meanwhile, Gandapur, who is one of the main accused during the May 9 violence, has demanded a full investigation into the riots and it should be ascertained who benefited and who was lost. He also offered a fair trial during the May 9 riots, which erupted after the arrest of Imran Khan in a corruption case. He reiterated that false lawsuits were filed against people who were not present during the May 9 protests across the country. PTI-backed independents won more than 90 seats in the February 8 elections, as the PML-N and PPP came together to form a ruling alliance. This also dictated the proportional allocation of reserved seats for women, during which the PTI alleged that the establishment snatched their share and distributed it among the ruling coalition.

