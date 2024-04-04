President Joko Widodo pays working visit to Merangin after yesterday's agenda postponed





PACUNEWS.COM, MERANGIN JAMBI – The heavy rains that fell on Bangko City for a while did not prevent the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), from making a working visit to Merangin Regency. President Jokowi arrived at Muara Bungo Airport at around 09:55 WIB, Wednesday (04/03/2024) morning, welcomed by Jambi Governor Al Haris, Major General Pangdam II Sriwijaya TNI Yanuar Adil, Kapolda Jambi, Danrem 042 Gapu, Kabinda Jambi, and the regent Bungo Mashuri. Also Read: President Ir Jokowi Visits Tanjung Bungur Market, Tebo Regency, Ensures Market Prices Are All Good In Merangin, Jokowi, accompanied by PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimulyono, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Bapan Chief Arief Prasetyo Adi and Jambi Governor Al Haris immediately paid a working visit to Merangin Regency via airborne using a Puma helicopter and landed at KONI. Bumi Masurai Merangin Stadium around 12:00 10:41 WIB. In KONI, the President was accompanied by Jambi Governor H Al Haris and was welcomed by Merangin Acting Regent H Mukti and Merangin Forkopimda. Read also: Sharing kindness during the month of Ramadan: fast-breaking and compensation event for orphanage children by IKKS Pekanbaru “Alhamdulillah, thank you, Mr. President, for arriving in Merangin,” said Acting Regent H Mukti. Then, the President, accompanied by the Governor of Jambi and the Acting Regent of Merangin Mukti, went directly to the Merangin People's Market and Merangin Bulog Warehouse. In Bulog, the President distributed food aid from government rice reserves. Also read: Kuansing Police Hold Troop Call for Operation Ketupat Lancang Kuning 2024 The contents of the food aid include 15 kg of government rice reserves, 800 packets of sugar, cooking oil, tea and biscuits. President Jokowi welcomed this opportunity with enthusiasm by residents who had been waiting since the morning hit by heavy rain. Also Read: Kuansing Police Traffic Unit and ISDC Hold Police School Program at SMAN 1 Gunung Toar Jokowi conveyed several things regarding rice food aid, from March to June 2024, and will continue when it is included in the budget. “How are you ladies and gentlemen, how many times have you received help?” Jokowi asked.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pacunews.com/nasional/1044513700/presiden-joko-widodo-melakukan-kunjungan-kerja-ke-merangin-setelah-agenda-kemarin-tertunda The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos