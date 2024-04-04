Turkish local elections: Erdogan's party suffers a setback

Turkey, the perfect example of democracy in the Middle East, witnessed municipal elections this week. The fact that even local elections in this country make headlines around the world is a testament to its special status in the Middle East, particularly in the Islamic world, which also underlines its commitment to democracy. However, serious criticism of Turkish democracy, particularly the ruling style of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), persists. The importance of municipal elections in this country cannot be underestimated, even if they are not directly linked to presidential or parliamentary elections. The widespread coverage of local elections and candidate campaigns in global media attests to their importance. This is why Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, has sought to fend off his rivals and emerge victorious, similar to his successes in the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Despite his party's previous victories, which could render municipal elections inconsequential, Erdogan still strives to maintain a considerable grip on power. However, his party's efforts were unsuccessful; on the contrary, they suffered setbacks, leading many to call it a “heavy defeat.”

Of all the cities, Istanbul was of crucial importance to Erdogan. He is famous for saying: “He who wins Istanbul, wins Turkey.” » Erdogan, originally from Istanbul, has traveled through politics in this metropolis, as mayor, party leader, prime minister and finally president. Erdogan served as mayor of Istanbul from 1994 to 1998, and the importance of this position to him exceeds that of anyone else. It is claimed that his term as mayor served as a springboard for his rise to power. Now that Ekrem Imamoglu, a member of the Republican People's Party (CHP), is mayor of Istanbul, many believe he could become the most serious candidate in the 2028 presidential elections, potentially marking the end of the Istanbul regime. 'Erdogan. Without his role as mayor, Imamoglu's name might not have been as prominent.

Istanbul's importance extends beyond politics and extends to commerce and economics. Internationally, Turkey is often synonymous with Istanbul. It is also the first destination for foreign tourists. Istanbul even surpasses Ankara, the capital of Turkey, in importance. Reports suggest that Istanbul has a population of nearly 16 million and an annual budget ranging from $10 billion to $15 billion, compared to Ankara's approximately $3 billion.

The Justice and Development Party exercised exclusive control over Istanbul Municipality from 1994 until June 2019. During this period, Ankara Municipality was also under the control of this party and its affiliated figures. However, in 2019 the tide turned against Erdogan's party, with the Republican People's Party, an opposition party, winning in the two critical cities. That year, Republican People's Party representative Ekrem Imamoglu defeated AKP candidate Binali Yildirim in the Istanbul municipal elections. Although Imamoglu won the elections, the ruling party maneuvered to hold a new edition of the elections in Istanbul. Once again, Imamoglu emerged victorious with even greater support than in the first round. Similarly, Republican People's Party representative Mansur Yavas won the Ankara mayoral election that year, retaining his position until now.

In elections held on Sunday last week, Ekrem Imamoglu once again emerged victorious in Istanbul, defeating his rival Murat Kurum (also spelled Murat Korum in some places) of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) by a margin of 10%. In Ankara, Mansur Yavas retained his seat, defeating AKP candidate Turgut Alpinolu. In Izmir, Turkey's third largest city, Jamil Togay of the Republican People's Party beat Hamza Dag of the AKP. Erdogan's party also suffered defeats in Turkey's fourth and fifth largest cities (Bursa and Antalya). Even though Erdogan's party lost the municipal elections in Istanbul and Ankara in 2019, it still holds first place. But this time, with 35.4% of the total votes, he fell to second place, while his competitor rose to first place with 37.7% of the votes. In 2019, the Republican People's Party received 26% of the vote, while the AKP had 43%.

The Republican People's Party, keen to retain its existing seats, not only maintained its positions but also gained ground. In contrast, Erdogan's party, which sought to increase its participation, not only failed to make gains but also lost ground. After twenty years, this is the first time that the AKP has been relegated to second place. Consequently, rumors of a heavy defeat abound. It was widely assumed that Erdogan's party, which had easily won the previous two elections, would simply regain control of the municipalities, but it failed to do so. This situation, as Erdogan himself admitted, demonstrates weaknesses and shortcomings which, if not corrected in the future, could make his party's presence in Turkish politics less effective, or even ineffective.

In view of the points mentioned above, two questions arise:

1 – Why has Erdogan’s party suffered setbacks?

First, many believe that Turkey's unfavorable economic situation could be a significant factor. Turkey is an industrialized and developed country, and its population mostly leads a European lifestyle. They cannot therefore remain indifferent to economic shortcomings, even minor ones. It's not as if the public turns a blind eye to high inflation and unemployment rates just because other poor countries are experiencing them. The Turkish economy has been in decline for several years, although it is a multifactorial problem. Erdogan, who assumed the presidency with an economy-focused approach, has yet to adequately address the issue. Reports indicate that inflation in Türkiye is currently hovering around 70%. Additionally, before Erdogan's third term, the value of one US dollar was equivalent to 19 Turkish liras, but now it stands at 32 liras. This situation reflects an economic malaise in Türkiye, for which Erdogan's remedies have proven ineffective. The AKP had already led the Turkish economy through a narrow period of crisis and inflation to prosperity, and this is also one of the reasons for its past victories. However, now that the factor that led to victory has turned into a reason for failure, it is worth thinking about.

Second, the recent conflict between Hamas and Israel and the prolonged duration of the war in Gaza have not affected the Turkish municipal elections. Turkey cannot remain indifferent to the Palestinian issue because it has religious affinities with the Palestinians and, being a member of NATO and tending to join the EU, it cannot ignore Israel. Turkey's ruling party is sensitive to the Palestinian issue and has so far suspended diplomatic relations with Israel three times. Erdogan also supported Hamas more vehemently than other countries' leaders during the Gaza war and equated Benjamin Netanyahu with Hitler and Mussolini. However, support for the Palestinians has been limited to political rhetoric. Even though political relations with Israel were suspended, trade relations continued robustly. Interestingly, during the short periods when the two sides did not have political relations, the volume of their trade increased compared to the past. Some time ago, media published reports claiming that Turkey sold weapons to Israel during the Gaza war, which Ankara officials denied.

Turkish public opinion leans towards support for Palestine. For example, on October 28 last year, there was a large public rally in support of Palestine, with some media reporting nearly a million participants. Erdogan spoke at the meeting and issued strong warnings to Netanyahu. No other Islamic country has held such a large rally in support of the Palestinians. This precisely shows the importance of the Palestinian question in Turkish society. Consequently, Ankara's passive position on the Palestinian conflict or Erdogan's double game have failed to convince public opinion.

Third, one of the surprises of the Turkish local elections was the confrontation of Erdogan's party with an Islamist rival: the New Providence Party led by Fatih Erbakan. This party, founded in 2018, considers itself the heir to the Welfare Party led by Necmettin Erbakan, considered the founder of Islamist movements in Turkey and who was prime minister for a year in 1996 before being dismissed by the 'army. Erdogan was also a member of the Welfare Party. The New Welfare Party supported Erdogan in previous presidential elections. Yet in the municipal elections, he declined Erdogan's call to support him and announced that he would nominate independent candidates in the cities of Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir.

The important point here is that the New Welfare Party secured third place in the municipal elections with 6% of the vote, just one notch below the Justice Party. This surprises many. Those who voted for this party are often considered supporters of Erdogan's party. However, the New Welfare Party is also Islamist and somewhat more aggressive in its actions than Erdogan's party, especially regarding the Palestinian issue. The New Providence Party has seriously criticized Erdogan's behavior towards Israel, repeatedly accusing him of inaction. The party has repeatedly criticized Turkey's expansion of trade with Israel, directing Islamic thought towards this issue. Additionally, the New Welfare Party resonates with disenfranchised rural residents and primarily religious conservatives, contributing in part to its success. Fatih Erbakan, who until recently rallied to Erdogan's support, may now seek independence. Therefore, it is claimed that this young party could emerge as a future alternative to Erdogan's party in Turkish politics. However, only time will tell.

2 – Will the Justice and Development Party abandon the field?

Given the party's unexpected loss, many are wondering if it will no longer seek the top spot, especially since Erdogan cannot run for president in the upcoming elections. But the question is not so simple. Erdogan came forward and accepted his defeat, making it a collective defeat, but he also said: “If we made a mistake, we will correct it in the years to come. If something is missing, we will complete it. These statements indicate that the Justice and Development Party is working to rectify its shortcomings rather than completely abandoning the field to its rival faction. This party still holds power in Turkey for another four years and may be able to address newly emerged deficiencies and remain a contender in the future.