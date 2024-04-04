Reviews | Xi-Biden call reflects critical period in search for stable relations





Summits between Chinese and American leaders are rare. The last one, in November, ended with an agreement to stay in touch between meetings. That's exactly what Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden did Tuesday in a nearly two-hour phone call described by both sides as frank and constructive, an indication that both men expressed their opinions. For example, the official Xinhua news agency said Xi criticized the Biden White House's relentless efforts to block the transfer of advanced technologies to China. But such communication at the top helps manage tensions and avoid misunderstandings.

The phone call had a political history. This decision comes on the eve of a campaign for the American presidential election and the inauguration of a new Taiwanese leader in May. A screen displays images of Xi and Biden, during a newscast on their July 2022 call, at a Hong Kong shopping mall. Photo: Reuters The political rhetoric of the US campaign could test bilateral relations and the talks would offer a chance to stabilize them. It also set the tone for a visit to China this week by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and another in the coming weeks by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, which will be followed by a meeting between the heads of the defense. These exchanges aside, those at the level of bureaucrats and beyond are also increasing. Regionally, Beijing will closely monitor the inauguration speech of Taiwan's elected leader William Lai Ching-te, which it has called a separatist, while the territorial dispute with the Philippines in the South China Sea also involves a rivalry with the United States. Both parties in the phone call therefore realized that the moment was crucial and that they needed to push for full commitment to ensure the stability of bilateral relations. On the technology side, China faces increased restrictions on artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced computer chips. Yellen also flagged industrial overcapacity as a problem during her talks in Beijing. The United States will likely take steps to protect trade in electric vehicles and solar panels. So even after the Xi-Biden summit in San Francisco established some sort of framework and foundation for engagement, not to mention more exchanges between the two sides, tensions and rivalry remain high across the board . Xi-Biden call was timely discussion on strategic perception as tensions flare In this regard, China's strongest messages are to be found on the Taiwan issue, with Xi calling it the first impassable red line in Sino-US relations, and on China's technological development, with Xi saying it would not stand idly by if the United States insists on suppressing China's high-tech development and depriving it of its legitimate right to development. That said, the ongoing message ahead of Yellen and Blinken's visits is that China remains ready to work with the United States, but that Washington must respect Beijing's core interests and fully implement agreements previously reached between the two sides. . The next step should be to focus more on concrete policies.

