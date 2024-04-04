Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Bengal's Cooch Behar gears up for high-octane campaign as PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee gear up for back-to-back rallies
West Bengal's Cooch Behar constituency is gearing up for a fiery Lok Sabha campaign on Thursday, with back-to-back rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Banerjee is expected to address a rally in Cooch Behar around noon, while the Prime Minister will address a mega rally at Rasleela ground around 3 p.m., with the venues being 30 km apart.
The Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency recently marked by clashes between supporters of sitting BJP MP and Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik and TMC leader and minister Udayan Guha , has now become a prestigious battlefield, with both parties sparing no effort. to ensure victory.
Renamed the Lok Sabha candidate, Pramanik faces Jagadish Barma Basunia, the TMC candidate representing the Rajbanshi community and sitting MP from Sitai, as his main opponent this time.
“The people of Cooch Behar are strongly committed to the BJP, and this will be reflected in the results of the June 4 polls. The developmental initiatives undertaken by the BJP MP and the Narendra Modi government at the Center will ensure a second consecutive victory for the saffron. party,” BJP state general secretary Jagannath Chattopadhyay said.
Once a stronghold of the Forward Bloc, a partner of the Left Front, which held this seat for 32 uninterrupted years from 1977 to 2009, the Cooch Behar constituency currently remains a stronghold of the BJP, with the party winning five of the seven Assembly segments despite the significant victory of the TMC in the elections. 2021 State Polls.
On the other hand, the TMC claims that the people of Cooch Behar yearn for relief from the BJP's 'Goondaraj' (hooligan rule).
“The people of Cooch Behar are wary of the BJP and its elected representatives. This feeling will be evident in the polls, and we are confident of winning the seat by a substantial margin,” said Guha, who is also in charge of Bengal development North. Minister.
The TMC had previously won the seat in 2014 and 2016 in a by-election following the death of incumbent MP Renuka Sinha.
The seat will go to polls on April 19 in the first phase.
TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee expects the Prime Minister to provide a white paper detailing the funds allocated to West Bengal under Awas Yojna and MGNREGA since 2021 at the rally.
“I expect him to provide details or a white paper regarding the funds released to Bengal under Awas Yojna and MGNREGA from 2021, following their defeat in the assembly elections here,” he said.
Dinhata, home of Pramanik and Guha, has remained a hotbed of political violence over the years, with both leaders, at odds with each other, striving to maintain their dominance on their home turf.
The clashes in Dinhata Bazar on March 19, involving supporters of both sides, who allegedly dragged the two leaders into the altercation, led to police intervention and prompted Governor CV Ananda Bose to visit the scene violence.
The April 4 rally in Cooch Behar will be Modi's first rally in the state after the poll schedule was announced by the Election Commission on March 16.
Before the EC announcement, the Prime Minister had addressed four rallies in West Bengal, the first at Arambagh in Hooghly district, the second at Krishnanagar in Nadia district, the third at Barasat in the north of Parganas and the fourth at Siliguri in Darjeeling district. From March 1 to 9.
Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/elections/lok-sabha-election-2024/bengals-cooch-behar-braces-for-high-octane-campaign-as-pm-modi-mamata-banerjee-set-for-back-to-back-rallies/cid/2010953
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Bengal's Cooch Behar gears up for high-octane campaign as PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee gear up for back-to-back rallies
- Boris Johnson's resignation could delay crypto regulation
- What Kentucky Derby fashion looked like decades ago
- Biden and Netanyahu will hold the first call since the killing of the World Central Kitchen workers
- Taiwan earthquake: strongest in 25 years
- Reviews | Xi-Biden call reflects critical period in search for stable relations
- Schwartz included on the IRCA Athlete Watch List
- As international travel increases, so does US use of technology. A look at how it is used in airports
- The Taiwan earthquake is a stark reminder of the risks to the region's chipmaking industry
- Turkish local elections: Erdogan's party suffers a setback
- President Joko Widodo pays working visit to Merangin after yesterday's agenda postponed
- Britain is hotter than Lisbon and Nice, with the warmest weather of the year expected this weekend | uk news