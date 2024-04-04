Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Bengal's Cooch Behar gears up for high-octane campaign as PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee gear up for back-to-back rallies

West Bengal's Cooch Behar constituency is gearing up for a fiery Lok Sabha campaign on Thursday, with back-to-back rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee is expected to address a rally in Cooch Behar around noon, while the Prime Minister will address a mega rally at Rasleela ground around 3 p.m., with the venues being 30 km apart.

The Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency recently marked by clashes between supporters of sitting BJP MP and Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik and TMC leader and minister Udayan Guha , has now become a prestigious battlefield, with both parties sparing no effort. to ensure victory.

Renamed the Lok Sabha candidate, Pramanik faces Jagadish Barma Basunia, the TMC candidate representing the Rajbanshi community and sitting MP from Sitai, as his main opponent this time.

“The people of Cooch Behar are strongly committed to the BJP, and this will be reflected in the results of the June 4 polls. The developmental initiatives undertaken by the BJP MP and the Narendra Modi government at the Center will ensure a second consecutive victory for the saffron. party,” BJP state general secretary Jagannath Chattopadhyay said.

Once a stronghold of the Forward Bloc, a partner of the Left Front, which held this seat for 32 uninterrupted years from 1977 to 2009, the Cooch Behar constituency currently remains a stronghold of the BJP, with the party winning five of the seven Assembly segments despite the significant victory of the TMC in the elections. 2021 State Polls.

On the other hand, the TMC claims that the people of Cooch Behar yearn for relief from the BJP's 'Goondaraj' (hooligan rule).

“The people of Cooch Behar are wary of the BJP and its elected representatives. This feeling will be evident in the polls, and we are confident of winning the seat by a substantial margin,” said Guha, who is also in charge of Bengal development North. Minister.

The TMC had previously won the seat in 2014 and 2016 in a by-election following the death of incumbent MP Renuka Sinha.

The seat will go to polls on April 19 in the first phase.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee expects the Prime Minister to provide a white paper detailing the funds allocated to West Bengal under Awas Yojna and MGNREGA since 2021 at the rally.

“I expect him to provide details or a white paper regarding the funds released to Bengal under Awas Yojna and MGNREGA from 2021, following their defeat in the assembly elections here,” he said.

Dinhata, home of Pramanik and Guha, has remained a hotbed of political violence over the years, with both leaders, at odds with each other, striving to maintain their dominance on their home turf.

The clashes in Dinhata Bazar on March 19, involving supporters of both sides, who allegedly dragged the two leaders into the altercation, led to police intervention and prompted Governor CV Ananda Bose to visit the scene violence.

The April 4 rally in Cooch Behar will be Modi's first rally in the state after the poll schedule was announced by the Election Commission on March 16.

Before the EC announcement, the Prime Minister had addressed four rallies in West Bengal, the first at Arambagh in Hooghly district, the second at Krishnanagar in Nadia district, the third at Barasat in the north of Parganas and the fourth at Siliguri in Darjeeling district. From March 1 to 9.

