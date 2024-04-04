Poor farmers are at the heart of Modi government's social policies: Amit Shah in Muzaffarnagar





Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Uttar Pradesh on April 3, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI

On April 3 in Muzaffarnagar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) over the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Mr Shah said the Union government led by Narendra Modi had honored public opinion with the construction of the temple. They did nothing for the temple during their regime. It was the Narendra Modi government that honored the sentiments of the people and built the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This 2024 election must give Narendra Modi-ji opportunity to be Prime Minister for a third consecutive term, Mr. Shah said, during his first 2024 election rally in Uttar Pradesh. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary was present with him at the National Inter College in Shahpur, Muzaffarnagar, to support party candidate Sanjeev Balyan. Mr. Shah elaborated on the social measures initiated by the Union government led by Mr. Modi. The Modi government has put the poor and farmers at the center of its policies over the past decade. From timely payment to sugarcane farmers to construction of modern highways, availability of electricity and good law and order, the BJP government has set records in every field . The people of Uttar Pradesh are determined to continue this developmental process by allocating all 80 seats in the state to the BJP, he said. Raising the tone of nationalism, the Home Minister spoke of the abrogation of Article 370, emphasizing that Kashmir had become an integral part of India with uniform laws. Kashmir belongs to us. When Narendra Modi-ji Becoming Prime Minister for the second time, he removed Article 370 and made Kashmir an integral part of India. Terrorism has ended in Kashmir. The nation is now fully secure and prosperous, Mr. Shah said. The BJP leader spoke about the alleged migration in Kairana in early 2010. Before the BJP government came to power in UP, Kairana was witnessing large-scale migration. But after 2017, anti-social elements started migrating from UP. We have achieved a lot of development for every section of society, keeping the poor at the forefront of social initiatives, he said. Mr. Choudhary, in his speech, urged voters to support the candidates of the BJP-RLD alliance. Our country is reaching new heights of development under Modi-ji and the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) rule. Ensure that all our candidates emerge victorious for a strong nation and speedy and continued well-being, the RLD President said. Later, Mr. Shah interacted with BJP leaders in 16 parliamentary seats in western UP's Moradabad to discuss preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. He asked the 250-odd BJP leaders and workers to prepare with full dedication to fulfill the resolve of winning 400 seats by conveying the achievements and vision of the BJP government to every house and locality of Uttar Pradesh.

