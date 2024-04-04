Pakistani democracy, its army and America





Pakistan has a new government in power. The country held delayed and flawed elections on February 8, 2024, marked by a pre-election crackdown on its most popular political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the arrest of thousands of members and senior PTI leaders, and remove the party name and election symbol from the ballot paper. Election Day was marked by internet and cell service outages. Voters still showed up and cast their ballots, but an unexplained delay in results and reported discrepancies in vote counting further mired the election in controversy. Behind all this was the usual military strategy of supporting the party it favors and rolling the dice against the one it does not favor.

The administration of US President Joe Biden, which has effectively downgraded relations with Pakistan, has remained conspicuously silent on the pre-election manipulation leading up to the election. Biden has neglected Pakistan over the past three years, not even calling the Pakistani prime minister once, while the State Department has continued to engage with the country, trying to find a new base for relationship that failed after the end of the American war in Afghanistan. The day after the election, the State Department acknowledged concerns about allegations of fraud in the election process and requested that allegations of interference be fully investigated.

A significant number of members of Congress and chairmen of the Senate and House Foreign Relations Committees followed suit with their own statements, some considerably stronger than those from the State Department. In late February, 31 members of Congress sent a letter to the Biden administration asking it to refuse to recognize the new government until an investigation determines that the election was not rigged.

Official statements from other countries were also more pointed on Pakistan's election day irregularities and specific on pre-election manipulation. British Foreign Minister David Cameron, for example, regretted that not all parties were formally authorized to stand in the elections and that legal procedures were used to prevent certain political leaders from participating.

Neither the State Department nor the White House issued an official statement congratulating the new government, but the U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, congratulated Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shortly after Sharif was sworn in, and he spoke with him and the new president, Asif Zardari. On March 29, Biden wrote a short note to Sharif on the enduring partnership between the two countries, Biden's first official approach to a Pakistani prime minister since 2021.

A Congressional hearing on March 20 focused on Pakistan's elections and the future of its democracy. In his testimony, Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, highlighted the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) investigation into electoral irregularities and noted that the ECP had already organized new elections in cases where irregularities had been noted. The State Department's confidence in the ECP is misplaced during this election cycle: the organization has repeatedly failed to fulfill its constitutional obligations and appeared partisan. In response to a question about what would happen to US-Pakistan relations if the ECP failed to properly investigate the irregularities, Lu noted that relations would be negatively affected. The history of US-Pakistan relations shows us that this is unlikely.

Pakistan Army and America

The Biden administration says democracy, both at home and abroad, is a priority. Yet he has largely dropped the ball when it comes to Pakistani democracy. The US administration's lukewarm stance on subverting Pakistan's democratic process this election cycle belies more than a lack of interest: it reflects the very nature of the US-Pakistan relationship. The Pakistani military has long been the United States' partner of choice in the country, through periods of both military and civilian rule.

America has arguably been closest to Pakistan's military dictators, from General Ayub Khan in the 1960s to General Zia-ul-Haq in the 1980s and General Pervez Musharraf in the early 2000s. he story is rooted in American involvement in Afghanistan for decades. In the 1980s, Pakistan secretly partnered with the United States to support the mujahideen in the Soviet-Afghan War. After 2001, Pakistan allied itself with the administration of U.S. President George W. Bush when it launched the war in Afghanistan, receiving $23 billion in security aid and military reimbursements through 2018. The two armies continue to work together to fight terrorism.

The U.S. partnership with the Pakistani military is also a product of U.S. concerns about Pakistan's stability and fears that its nuclear arsenal could fall into the wrong hands. The Pakistani military presents itself as the country's most capable institution to both domestic and foreign audiences, and America has internalized this notion. American support for the Pakistani army, both financial and non-financial, has in turn consolidated the army's strength.

However, the United States' confidence in the army as a guarantor of stability in Pakistan has hardly been borne out. Over the past two years, the military has generated the worst political crisis Pakistan has faced in decades.

In the past, the behavior of the Pakistani military has also been a source of great frustration for the United States. America has long claimed that the military played a double game in Afghanistan by providing sanctuary to the Afghan Taliban in Pakistan after 2001, in an attempt to achieve elusive strategic depth in Afghanistan, a friendly government in its western neighbor, to counter an enemy to the east in India. . This policy has also harmed Pakistani citizens: since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Pakistan is once again facing a serious security challenge from the Pakistani Taliban, who have a safe haven and a logistics base across the border in Afghanistan.

However, America continues to rely on the Pakistani army, particularly to fight terrorism in Afghanistan and the region. Even though America's relationship with Pakistan's civilian government has deteriorated under the Biden administration, relations between the two militaries have remained intact and strong. The current Pakistani army chief visited the United States in December and met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, among other civilian officials.

PTI leader Imran Khan baselessly and repeatedly accusing the United States of being responsible for his ouster in April 2022 has also not won him any friends in Washington.

America's closeness to the Pakistani military may explain why it has remained silent on the military's use of its usual playbook to influence the country's elections this year, even as the crackdown on the PTI s intensified and thousands of party members were imprisoned last summer. PTI leader Imran Khan baselessly and repeatedly accusing the United States of being responsible for his ouster in April 2022 has also not won him any friends in Washington.

Supporting democracy in Pakistan

The Biden administration has spoken out more forcefully over flawed electoral processes in countries other than Pakistan. For example, for Bangladesh, which held problematic elections a few weeks before Pakistan's, the State Department said it shared the view of other observers that those elections were neither free nor fair. and we regret that not all parties participated.

The United States also made a stronger statement after Pakistan's flawed 2018 elections, in which the deck was stacked against Sharif's PML-N party, but all political parties were allowed to participate with their names and symbols (unlike 2024). Trump's State Department noted uneven campaign opportunities and that the United States shares concerns about flaws in the pre-vote election process, as expressed by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

In the interests of Pakistan's democracy (and in the interests of its own credibility), the United States must more forcefully denounce the military's undue interference in Pakistan's electoral process and its other attempts to overthrow democracy. The US government's reliance on the Election Commission of Pakistan or its judicial process makes no sense when these institutions often function as accomplices of the military, as is the case this election cycle. A tough US stance on Pakistan's democracy and its elections may well begin to change the Pakistani military's usual playbook, as it derives some legitimacy from US support.

Pakistani voters have put their faith in democracy in 2024, but they have once again been relegated to voting outside the constraints the country's military establishment had imposed on them. The Biden administration missed an opportunity this election cycle. The United States should not do this in the future.

