Those who do not understand the nation's message will ultimately lose, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu told thousands of supporters after vote counting revealed that his center-left Republican People's Party or CHP, had won the megacity of Istanbul by more than a million votes. Tonight, 16 million people from Istanbul sent a message to our rivals and the president, Reuters reported April 2 in a dispatch.

The dilemma before the March 31 municipal elections was between the status quo and change. With hindsight, it can be said that this event marked an unprecedented change in recent Turkish politics. This is not only because the results led to administrative changes in 29 provinces across the country, but also because it marks a substantial shift in local power dynamics.

In a speech on Sunday evening (March 31), Erdogan admitted that his party had lost altitude and that he would work to rectify its mistakes. In a coy tone, he said, “If we made a mistake, we will fix it.” If we are missing something, we will finish it, he said from the balcony of the presidential palace, according to a statement. Reuterstranslation.

Erdogan, 70, has ruled Turkey since 2003. Commenting on the outcome of Turkey's March 31 municipal elections, CNBC columnist Natasha Turak wrote that the massive opposition is winning municipal elections in major Turkish cities like Istanbul, Izmir and the capital Ankara could give the country a new direction.

Erdogan himself rose to prominence as mayor of Istanbul in the 1990s before later winning the presidency; Now, analysts are speculating that Mayor Imamoglus' victory in Istanbul could make him one of the favorites for the Turkish presidency in 2028.

Erdogan himself once said that whoever wins Istanbul will win Turkey.

Imamoglu, a 52-year-old former businessman, has served as mayor of Istanbul since 2019. He attempted to run in Turkey's 2023 presidential elections, but Erdogan's government banned him from running, a move that CHP supporters called it purely political. In these elections, Erdogan's party won a big victory, leaving the AKP in the lead nationally.

Around 61 million voters were eligible to vote for mayors, council members and other administrative leaders in Turkey's 81 provinces. Voter turnout was recorded at 76%, according to the official Anadolu news agency. The CHP came out on top in 36 of 81 provinces, including several of Turkey's largest cities.

Why voters want change

Turkey's economy has been on a downward curve since 2018, battling extremely high inflation, a weak currency and struggling foreign currency reserves. Annual inflation in the country of 85 million people was recorded at 67% in February, and Turkey's national interest rate sits at 50%, both figures causing considerable pain for the average Turkish consumer.

Disastrous results for the ruling AKP, unable to win major cities and perhaps even losing the national vote to the opposition CHP, Timothy Ash, senior emerging markets strategist at Bluebag Asset Management, told CNBC . This result is entirely linked to inflation.

Arda Tunca, an Istanbul-based economist, made a similar assessment. In 2019, the AKP lost major cities due to the aftermath of the 2018 elections. [economic] crisis because the crisis was felt mainly in large cities. Today, the threat of impoverishment and unemployment has spread throughout the country, he said on X.

Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek was quoted by Reuters as saying the country's inflation would remain high in the first half due to base effects and the delayed impact of rate hikes, but that the figure would decline over the next 12 months.

Erdogan Politics

There is no doubt that inflation and the economic crisis have been at the center of Erdogan's party's municipal electoral debacle. But other factors contributed to the phenomenon.

As Erdogan is not a direct candidate, AKP supporters appear to have made a distinction between the leader and the party. Despite his indirect candidacy, Erdogan's highly personalized campaign failed to energize his base, underscoring a desire for renewal and political change.

This could be a consequence of the implementation of the presidential system which, since 2018, has increasingly concentrated power in the hands of the president.

Turkish voters, known for their strong activism within civil society, have become a key force against the country's drift toward authoritarian rule. By taking action, they helped create a more balanced political environment, thereby reducing the dominance of a single extreme.

Turkey's main opposition party, the CHP, has responded to its supporters' wishes for change after numerous electoral defeats under the leadership of Kemal Kilicdaroglu. By appointing Ozgr Ozel as its new secretary and raising the profile of charismatic mayors like Imamoglu and Ankara's Mansur Yavas, who oppose Turkey's autocratic turn, the party has made significant progress in attracting voters.

Various factors contributed to the debacle of Erdogan's party in domestic and foreign policy. His autocratic behavior was evident in Turkey's predominantly Kurdish southeastern region, where the election campaign clashed with the practice of appointing government officials in place of officially elected mayors in previous municipal elections.

Erdogan's uncooperative role as a NATO member has not gone down well with the organization's European members. The obstruction of Hungary's accession is an example. Furthermore, Erdogan's softness towards Russia in the Syrian crisis cannot be acceptable to Western powers either.

Although elements of Erdoanism, particularly the political rhetoric used by his supporters, have been inspired by Islamism, the broad cult of personality surrounding Erdoan has reportedly isolated radical Islamists who are skeptical of his dominance in the state policy.

Erdoan's central and overarching authority, a central theme of Erdoanism, has been criticized by Islamists who believe that his followers' devotion should not be to a leader but rather to Allah and the teachings of Islam.

As such, Erdoan's global dominance has fueled Islamist criticism, particularly from Islamist parties such as the Felicity Party (SP), who have claimed that Erdoanism is not based on Islamism. but rather about authoritarianism using religious rhetoric to maintain public support among Islamists. conservative supporters.

As a leader trained within the Turkish Islamist movement, Erdogan is fundamentally anti-Semitic and does not believe in Israel's right to exist. Instead of standing with Israel in its darkest hours, alongside Turkey's Western allies, Erdogan is choosing to side with members of the Muslim world, who want to see Israel finished.