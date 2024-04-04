Biden, Xi discuss Taiwan, AI and fentanyl to return to regular leaders' talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed Taiwan, artificial intelligence and security issues Tuesday in a call aimed at demonstrating a return to regular leader-to-leader dialogue between two powers.

The call, described by the White House as “frank and constructive,” was the first conversation between the leaders since their November summit in California that resulted in renewed ties between the two countries' militaries and a promise of enhanced cooperation. to stem the deadly flow of fentanyl and alcohol. its precursors coming from China.

Xi told Biden that the two countries should adhere to “no confrontation, no confrontation” as one of the principles for this year.

“We should prioritize stability, not provoke unrest, not cross lines but maintain the overall stability of China-U.S. relations,” Xi said, according to China Central Television, the national broadcaster of state.

The roughly 105-minute call kicks off several weeks of high-level engagements between the two countries, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen scheduled to visit China on Thursday and Secretary of State Antony Blinken within weeks future.

Biden has pushed for sustained interactions at all levels of government, saying it is essential to prevent competition between the two massive economies and nuclear powers from escalating into direct conflict. Even though in-person summits take place perhaps once a year, officials said, Washington and Beijing recognize the value of more frequent engagements between leaders.

The two leaders discussed Taiwan ahead of next month's inauguration of Lai Ching-te, the island's president-elect, who has pledged to safeguard its de facto independence from China and align more with other democracies. Biden reaffirmed the United States' long-standing “One China” policy and reiterated that the United States opposes any coercive means aimed at bringing Taiwan under Beijing's control. China views Taiwan as an internal issue and has vigorously protested U.S. support for the island.

Taiwan remains the “first red line not to be crossed,” Xi told Biden, and stressed that Beijing would not tolerate separatist activities by Taiwan independence forces as well as “external indulgence and support,” which alluded to to Washington's support for the island.

Biden also raised concerns about China's operations in the South China Sea, including efforts last month to prevent the Philippines, which the United States is obligated to defend by the treaty, from resupplying its forces there. the second Thomas bench challenged.

Next week, Biden will host Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House for a joint summit where China's influence in the region was expected to be high on the agenda.

Biden, on the call with Xi, urged China to do more to fulfill its commitments to end the flow of illegal narcotics and schedule additional precursor chemicals to prevent their export. The commitment was made at the leaders' summit held in Woodside, California, last year on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting.

At the November summit, Biden and Xi also agreed that their governments would hold formal discussions on the promises and risks of advanced artificial intelligence, which are expected to take place in the coming weeks. The two men addressed the issue on Tuesday, just two weeks after China and the United States joined more than 120 other countries in supporting a United Nations resolution calling for global safeguards around emerging technology.

Biden, in the call, reinforced warnings to Xi against interference in the 2024 US elections as well as continued malicious cyberattacks on critical US infrastructure.

He also raised concerns about human rights in China, including Hong Kong's restrictive new national security law and the treatment of minority groups, and discussed the plight of Americans detained or barred from leave China.

The Democratic president also pressed China over its defense ties with Russia, which seeks to rebuild its industrial base as it continues its invasion of Ukraine. And he called on Beijing to exert its influence over North Korea to rein in the isolated and erratic nuclear power.

As leaders of the world's two largest economies, Biden also raised concerns with Xi about China's “unfair economic practices,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said, and reaffirmed that the United States would take measures to preserve its security and economic interests, including continuing to limit the transfer of certain advanced technologies to China.

Xi lamented that the United States has taken more measures to crack down on China's economy, trade and technology in recent months and that the list of sanctioned Chinese companies has become longer and longer, which “does not reduce risks but creates risks,” according to the television channel. .

Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center, said the call “reflects the mutual desire to keep the relationship stable,” while the men reiterated their long-standing positions on issues of concern.

The call comes ahead of Yellen's visit to Guangzhou and Beijing for a week of bilateral meetings on the subject with financial leaders from the world's second-largest economy, including Vice Premier He Lifeng, Chinese Central Bank Governor Pan Gongsheng , former Vice Premier Liu He. , American businesses and local leaders.

A notice for the upcoming trip says Yellen will “advocate with American workers and businesses to ensure they are treated fairly, including by pressuring their Chinese counterparts on unfair trade practices.”

This follows Xi's meeting in Beijing with US business leaders last week, during which he highlighted mutually beneficial economic ties between the two countries and called for people-to-people exchanges to maintain relations.

Xi told Americans that the two countries had remained communicative and had “made progress” on issues including trade, counter-narcotics and climate change since meeting with Biden in November. Last week's high-profile meeting was seen as an effort by Beijing to stabilize bilateral relations.