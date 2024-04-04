How the British see the world

When I first started teaching undergraduates at Harvard, the grading system the university used seemed very strange to me. Even ambitious students at the best universities in the United States consider it their duty to answer any essay question in the most thorough and reasonable manner. They competently regurgitate the prevailing opinion in the scientific literature. If they do this without making any major mistakes, they fully expect to get an A. And with grade inflation plaguing the Ivy League, they usually do.

This attitude had a significant influence on American public life. If you read an opinion article in the New York Times or the Washington Post, its basic thesis is often completely unsurprising. But authors will usually argue for their uninspired conclusion in a painstakingly logical way, constructing their argument by placing one square block on top of the other. In American journalism, being right or, at least, defending a position that good people consider reasonable at the time is far more important than being brilliant or entertaining.

This stands in stark contrast to the grading system and implicit value system I learned as an undergraduate at Cambridge. There, my professors explained to me that the serious and methodical essays that I had initially submitted as a foreign student fresh off the boat (or rather fresh off the Ryanair flight) from Germany would qualify, at better, for a high score of 2:1. To compete for a first, I had to learn to be brilliant.

The ingrained habit of proving themselves worthy of a first has shaped the style of many British journalists.

Today, it is virtually impossible for a twenty-year-old to give a series of brilliant answers to questions he or she has never seen before on a three-hour, high-stakes exam, especially if those essays are to also be correct. Thus, the most common strategy for achieving a first was to defend deeply counterintuitive positions.

These counterintuitive answers were often simply wrong, sometimes for reasons that would have been obvious to anyone who had studied the topic in question for more than a week. But this, we were made to understand, was not such a serious sin. As long as we defended our bad positions with brilliance and panache, we had the first chance to obtain this coveted chance.

Just like in America, this grading system imparted to students a particular set of values, which they carry with them as they enter their professional lives. It seems to me, for example, that, for better or worse, the ingrained habit of proving themselves worthy of a first has shaped the style of many British journalists. Even as the country becomes increasingly polarized, opinion writers care more about being entertaining than being right. Across the political spectrum, from Guardian At Telegraph, columnists have much more freedom than their American counterparts to adopt a chatty tone, throw out a half-baked idea or go off on an entertaining tangent. For American journalists, the cardinal sin is to be wrong. For British journalists, the cardinal sin is to be boring.

It is perhaps inevitable that this attitude has not remained confined to the world of British journalism and not just because many journalists, from Winston Churchill to Michael Foot, have become influential politicians. Take the case of Boris Johnson. Before becoming an ardent supporter of Brexit, he hesitated, among other things, whether to join the campaign for Remain or for Brexit. And to know which direction to jump in, he wrote two newspaper columns: a supporter and one denouncing the European Union.

Whatever you think of the merits of the case, it's not difficult to understand what motivated Johnson's decision. The arguments for remaining in the EU were honorable and boring. It listed the economic advantages Britain already enjoyed and contained words like integration and geostrategic anxiety.

In contrast, the arguments for leaving the EU were bold and loud. It recalled emotional values ​​such as national sovereignty and hoped for a new and golden future. True or false, it would have been much more likely that he had a first.

A few years ago, a viral article claimed that a single Oxford degree was enough to ruin Britain.

As Andy Beckett pointed out in Guardian Back when David Cameron was Prime Minister and Ed Miliband led the Labor Party, the upper echelons of the country's political and journalistic establishment were filled to the brim with people who, like them, had studied philosophy, politics and Economics (PPE) at Oxford. However, there was speculation at the time that the era of PPE might be coming to an end: in the new era of populism, revolts against elites and professional politicians, Beckett wrote, Oxford PPE does not fit in no longer as easily in public life as she used to be. once done [it] lost its undisputed authority.

But that prediction, like so many others made over the past decade, turned out to be wrong. Because in the years that followed, the list of powerful EPP graduates continued to grow at a rapid pace. There is Rishi Sunak, the current Prime Minister, Liz Truss, his predecessor, and Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor. On the opposition benches, EPP graduates include Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, and Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary. Let's take the most recent budget: it was (to adapt a similar enumeration of Guardians original review) delivered by Hunt (PPE) for Sunak (PPE), reported by the BBC's Nick Robinson (PPE), criticized by Reeves (PPE) and commented on by the head of the influential Institute for Fiscal Studies, Paul Johnson ( EAR).

Donald Trump thrives because the American political system leaves no room for a Boris Johnson

More generally, even if PPE graduates do indeed have a phenomenal influence, the influence of the PPE diploma seems to me to be overestimated. Its importance results mainly from a selection effect. Over the past century, this degree has attracted many of the country's most talented and, well, most cowardly ambitious people. It is not surprising that many of them subsequently rose to positions of influence and responsibility, some performing admirably, while others failed with one major blunder.

The theory is also far too simplistic. Like virtually all monocausal theories, it implausibly attributes complex phenomena such as the strengths and weaknesses of Britain's governing elite to a single origin. And if we are indeed to engage in such simplistic theorizing (and it is admittedly a lot of fun), the habits ingrained in the grading systems of all British universities, not just Oxford, seem to me to be much more plausible candidates.

Each rating system communicates a deeper set of values. And each set of values ​​has both advantages and disadvantages.

The American value system has helped create a deeply conformist elite. Right from college, the nation's best-educated people were taught that the benefits of brilliance or opposition were small and that the best way to get ahead was to be both competent and compliant. This gave rise to the Democratic Party made up of people like Hillary Clinton: candidates and advisers who had a firm grasp of the conventional wisdom of their time, but who failed to take the pulse of their own population. The ones that barely made any missteps but seemed so scripted that they ended up alienating millions of people.

Another drawback of the American system is that it leaves little room for rebellion among the country's elites. Since there is no way to undermine the dominant consensus within elite language, any attack on it must come from the barbarians at the gate. Donald Trump thrives in part because the American political system leaves no room for a Boris Johnson.

A third, mostly parochial, drawback affects the few of us who still read or write for the mainstream press: the ethic of accuracy and reasonableness that aspiring journalists begin to learn at university. when they write an email from the assistant dean. for accommodation for their student newspaper, in the same tone and in the same diction with which they will one day write, if all goes according to plan, as is often the case, a presidential press conference at the White House, a terribly boring and often painfully incurious journalism. .

But the value system implicit in the British grading system also has serious drawbacks. This creates a culture in which charismatic amateurs are almost always valued over serious professionals; a political system in which ministers rarely have in-depth knowledge of the subjects for which they are responsible; and a broader public culture in which spin is often valued over the imperatives of substance.

If you're the right type, you can achieve a first in PPE or many other humanities and social sciences degrees through persuasion. But it turns out that an elite accustomed to persuasion is not always good at running large companies, making important inventions or governing a country.

Is this argument completely convincing? Would the UK really be a very different country if only its main universities had adopted a different grading system?

Well no. Monocausal explanations, as I said, still fail to fully explain complex phenomena. But even if they overlook the complexity of reality, they can give an argument a hard time, revealing both its limitations and, sometimes, its kernel of truth.

Student essays and even first-time magazine articles have value. And that is why Britain should never, despite its drawbacks, completely abandon the instinctive preference for the thought-provoking over the reasonable, which, with an allergic reaction to high-insulin substances, characterizes its public culture.

This article was originally published in The spectators British magazines. Subscribe to the global edition here.