Narendra Modi: Ensuring victory in all seats: Modi to BJP workers | Lucknow News





LUCK: PM Narendra Modi urged BJP booth workers on Wednesday to UP spread the nation building ideas of BJP to every person for a record victory in the next Lok Sabha elections .

The Prime Minister interacted with party workers at around 22,640 polling stations in 10 Lok Sabha constituencies through the NaMo app as part of the party's 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' campaign. He took into account comments on the situation on the ground and encouraged workers to step up their efforts. campaigning in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. He said the opposition leaders got scared after seeing the enthusiasm of the BJP workers.

New records are being set due to the hard work of BJP workers, he said, reiterating that the soul of victory lies in winning at the polling booths. No matter how much we want to win the election, if we haven't won the polls, we can't win the election, he said. Be it the Lok Sabha elections or the parliamentary elections, new records are being recorded due to your hard work.

I am happy to see your enthusiasm and, given your enthusiasm, other party leaders are hesitant, he said. Modi expressed confidence that BJP workers in the state are working hard to ensure victory in every seat and every polling booth. Urging the party members to intensify their efforts in the right direction, Modi said they should come in direct contact with the people. For people, you are the face of the BJP. They see Modi in you.

It is the guarantee that develops trust, he said. He also advised BJP booth workers to stay active on social media and create reels of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes as this would help in getting votes. The Prime Minister also criticized the SP, calling it a one-family party. UP's fascination with uncle-nephew families is long gone.

We must fight nepotism again. We want democracy and not dynastic politics, he said. Modi said people of UP connect emotionally with each other. He asked workers to ensure that their work or behavior does not harm anyone. “Even a small ‘ahankar’ (ego) can alienate the voter from us.

So stall workers have to be very careful and humble, he said. Elaborating on the work done by the Center over the last 10 years, Modi said if there is trust among people, they vote. This time, voters are saying Phir ek baar Modi sarkar (Modi government again), the Prime Minister said.

Modi said the Ram temple in Ayodhya has been constructed, Article 370 has been abolished in Jammu and Kashmir and a law against triple talaq is in force. The law against triple talaq has ensured the security of Muslim families. Earlier, elderly people in families remained worried that after marriage their daughters might return home due to triple talaq, he said, adding that when intentions are clear, good results come.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/lucknow/ensure-victory-in-all-seats-in-up-modi-to-bjp-workers/articleshow/109018501.cms

