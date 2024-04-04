PM Modi confident of NDA winning third term in Lok Sabha polls: Last 10 years are just a trailer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been campaigning for the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024, said: “What we have done in the last 10 years is just a trailer.” Prime Minister Modi, reiterating the third plan of the NDA's demand, said “much more to come if the NDA is elected for a third term”. Prime Minister Modi praised the governance of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Center during an election rally in Jamui on Thursday.

Earlier, several BJP leaders and Prime Minister Modi himself claimed that the NDA, an alliance of several political parties led by the BJP, had already started work on the project for the first 100 days of work as Indian government, exuberantly confident in the outcome of the project. Lok Sabha polls 2024.

Addressing an election rally in Jamui, PM Modi refrained from mentioning Pakistan but said that under the BJP-led NDA government, India had started fighting back, reviving the former glory of the Magadha Empire.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday lambasted the Congress for bringing the country into disrepute, while praising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for maintaining an unblemished record.

Modi, addressing his first public meeting in Bihar since the Lok Sabha elections were announced, also accused the RJD-Congress grouping of looking down on the Ram temple in Ayodhya and opposing the election of a woman tribal (Droupadi Murmu) to the presidency of the country.

Visibly happy with the huge turnout, he said, “It seems that the people of Bihar have decided to help the NDA win all 40 seats in the state and achieve the target of over 400 in the country.” »

At the Jamui rally, PM Modi also indirectly mocked the Aam Aadmi Party, which has entered into an alliance with the Delhi Congress.

All these people who were accusing each other of corruption have now come together to hurl insults at Modi,” he said.

Modi said that when the Congress was in power, terrorists from small countries struggling to obtain wheat supplies could strike at will.

He spoke about the 'land for jobs' scam in which RJD president Lalu Prasad is named as an accused. Our ally Nitish Babu (Bihar CM) was also the railway minister. What an impeccable record he had,” the Prime Minister said.

Published: April 04, 2024 03:03 PM IST

