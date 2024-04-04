Politics
Of course, the revolving door for departing MPs has closed. Who hired them? | Zoe Williams
Mr.My heart would sink a little, said Alex Gordon Shute, a headhunter of 23 years, when I asked her how she would feel if the 66 (and counting) Conservative MPs who stood down before the election generals all came looking for work at the same time. It’s a very eclectic group of characters. It's not a skill set that means they can all reincarnate in the same way.
Gordon Shute, along with two academics, Professor Meg Russell and Jane Roberts, testified two years ago to a little-noticed group. parliamentary committeewhich resulted in the Charles Walker report Smooth the edge of the cliff: Supporting MPs as they begin their elected roles. In itself, the question of the departure of deputies is both quite niche, we are talking about a problem for 300 people, summits and an opportunity for tiny, tiny violins, but there are details that speak volumes on the state of the Conservative Party, that of the commons more broadly and the relationship between civil society and its elected representatives.
Last week's research highlighted the fact that even with the loss of these 66 Conservative MPs, which does not represent all of those who will leave voluntarily, and of course does not include those who will be voted out of the party conservative. risks losing almost 1,000 years of parliamentary experience.
However, it doesn't feel as seismic as it once would have. The battle for the Conservative Party in opposition is already playing out in the open, with Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman regularly pushing their hardline credentials for ever more radical leadership, and figures like Penny Mordaunt, who by objective standards, would not look from afar. moderate, making himself the marginal voice of reason in a completely transformed political culture. It is extremely unlikely that figures such as Theresa May or Robert Halfon will have any restrictive impact on the New Look Conservatives, and so it is of no consequence that they refuse to try.
However, there is a perception of a revolving door for all MPs, where they easily access well-paid corporate jobs. But that's not really the case in the normal course of things, Roberts said, remarking drolly, if you're Chancellor of the Exchequer, maybe, but few ever make it to Chancellor of the Exchequer , except recently, of course.
The absolutely alarming turnover in the highest offices of state, created over the past five years by one chaos monkey prime minister after another, is only the most obvious element of a broader disintegration of the quality of politics: many red wall deputies were selected solely for the zeal of their attachment to a project, that of achieving Brexit, which in itself seems crude, but it is a fact which testifies to a lack of analytical skills and ability to anticipate. There is no reason for them to take jobs at companies that are at the forefront of something that had fucking business as one of its core principles.
Only about a third of the Conservatives who voluntarily withdrew from Parliament have been there for less than a decade. The others have a deeper background in the party than the recent experience of swinging from one constitutional (or other) crisis to another, and can expect more favor from the professional world after Westminster, or even have pre-existing professions to return to. Yet academics have noted that, even going back to the expenses scandal, the outgoing class of 2005 experienced a lot of ambient hostility: MPs simply haven't been held in very high esteem for a very long time. Russell described a brief lull in negative perception, between 2010 and the Brexit years, but since then there has been so much bitterness and nastiness in the overall political culture that there is something vaguely toxic about have a former MP on his payroll.
What is interesting is that MPs, at all stages of their parliamentary careers, envision life beyond them, unappealing and not at all fulfilling, and still choose to leave. Are they disappointed by the conservative project? That would be fair, given that its current, lackluster iteration is surely miles away from what anyone signed up for. Is the experience of a divided party more tiring from the inside than from the outside? Or are they just absolutely certain of defeat?
What's hard to imagine now, whether a congressman is defeated or leaves on his own, is a Michael Portillo, let alone a Gyles Brandreth, a trajectory where a figure deeply unpopular in many circles in his own right , or ambiently unpopular as part of a government ultimately emptied of office (i.e. Portillo and Brandreth respectively), still retains enough recognition that in the end they probably have good intentions as civil servants, which means they can redeploy their communications skills on television as national treasures. This is not to say that departing Tories will not find a place on GB News; but the sense of a post-political world where politicians can reenter the mainstream, old enmities aside, seems impossibly distant, almost mythical, something that could only happen in ancient times.
If you wanted to personalize this distrust of elected officials, you would surely attribute it to Boris Johnson, who has made a brand of his lack of confidence. Many of us would place this more generally at Brexit; the fairest would go back to the expenses scandal; it could also be argued that respect has moved away from Parliament as legislators have become relatively less powerful than markets (evidenced most clearly by the short tenure of Liz Truss). But the question remains open as to by what means and over what period respect for parliamentarians can be reestablished.
