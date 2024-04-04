PM Modi criticizes Congress and RJD government. in Bihar for corruption, praises Nitish

Launching the National Democratic Alliances (NDA) election campaign in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 4 addressed a public meeting in Jamui and slammed the previous Congress-RJD-led government for corruption, while listing his government's achievements at the Center in the last 10 years.

This Cong-RJD government in Bihar even opposedBharat Ratnaprize awarded to [late veteran socialist leader] Karpoori Thakur; they opposed any tribe becoming president of India. ThisghanaiaAlliance [Opposition INDIA block] wants to keep Bihar in the lantern era, Mr. Modi said as the gathered crowd applauded. He also quickly added: They say corruption.be done[remove corruption]we say corruptionbachao[save corruption].

Whoever plunders money from the poor will have to pay it back.[the poor peoples money which they (Cong-RJD govt.) have looted, have to return]. These 10 years [NDA led by PM Narendra Modi] The government is just a caravan, a lot of things need to be done to keep India and Bihar apart, Mr. Modi said.

The welfare of the poor is the priority of the Modi government. Nine crore people in Bihar are receiving free ration and this will also continue for the next five years, 84 lakh people of Bihar have receivedAyouchman [free health card upto 5 lakh] card, even 2 crore animals have been vaccinated against different diseases, he added.When the intention is good, the results are good. [when intention is right, results are bound to be right]he said.

India is today the fifth largest economy in the world. Our Chandrayan has reached the moon and the G20 meeting held recently in India has become a topic of discussion across the world, Mr. Modi said, while adding, “And this has not become possible because of to Modi, but thanks to your vote.

Mr Modi also criticized the previous RJD regime, saying: “They were land grabbers of the poor instead of jobs.” [in railways]. Even Nitish Kumar was the Railway Minister, but his tenure was impeccable. When thisghanaiaAlliance [Opposition INDIA alliance] was in power, what was the state of the railway? But today, even people from Bihar travel in trains like Vande Bharat, Mr. Modi added.

He also said that India has changed now and whenever something happened to the country before, they [the Congress Govt.] I used to go to other countries for help, but today India has changedshe broke into the house and killed[this enter into homes to kill]Mr Modi said and the crowd, made up mainly of young people, roared with applause.

Looking excited at the crowd gathered, Mr. Modi asked: Is this an election rally or a victory rally?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was also present on the dais alongside Prime Minister Modi and reiterated that he would not go anywhere from here (NDA). Between the two, I left with these people [RJD-Congress] for some time but, now, I will not go anywhere, Mr. Kumar reiterated, briefly listing how development works were carried out in Bihar during his regime with the support of the NDA government at the Centre. This time, the NDA would get over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha poll, Mr. Kumar predicted.

Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan also addressed the meeting while praising PM Modi and his leadership.

Under the NDA alliance, the Jamui (reserved) seat was allotted to the LJP (RV) and Mr. Paswan, a sitting MP from the seat, has fielded his brother-in-law Arun Bharti from the seat this time. Mr. Paswan himself is contesting from the Hajipur (reserved) seat.

Jamui will go to the polls in the first phase of voting on April 19.

“You give us your vote and my guarantee will be development,” Mr. Modi assured the crowd while summing up his speech.