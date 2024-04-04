Trump's fraudulent bail documents rejected as he is forced to tell the truth about his finances: the latest





Donald Trump declares November 5 to be Christian Visibility Day

Donald Trump had documents related to the $175 million bond he posted Monday to appeal New York's $464 million fraud judgment against him thrown out and sent back for correction, according to the U.S. Supreme Court. New York County.

The documentation did not include a current financial statement or attorney list and was returned to the Republican presidential candidate for resubmission.

On Tuesday, Mr. Trump suffered another legal setback when his efforts to have his upcoming secret trial in Manhattan delayed on grounds of presidential immunity were also rejected.

Judge Juan Merchan ruled that the defendant had countless opportunities to raise a claim for presidential immunity well before doing so and that, because he denied the motion on that basis, he did not need to questioning whether immunity prevented the introduction of evidence of purported official information about the president. acts in criminal proceedings.

Meanwhile, Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith urged Judge Aileen Cannon, overseeing the Florida classified documents case, to reject the former president's claim that he had any right of personal property on boxes of top secret files recovered by the FBI in Florida. a-Lago in August 2022, calling this argument pure fiction.

Key PointsView Latest Update 1712228400Two Investors in Trump Media Insider Trading Scheme Plead Guilty

Speaking from Truth Social, two investors linked to an insider trading scheme involving Digital World Acquisition Corporation's merger with Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) pleaded guilty to securities fraud in connection with the scheme yesterday.

Brothers Michael and Gerald Shvartsman each plead guilty to one count of securities fraud in New York.

Their complaints come about 10 months after they were arrested and charged with trading in Digital World securities based on material, non-public information regarding its merger with TMTG.

Joe Sommerlad4 April 2024 12:00

1712226600Trumps Truth Social Backed by Businessman Under Investigation

Although it recouped some of Monday's dramatic drop in its stock price on Tuesday, Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) saw those gains fall again on Wednesday, falling 5.41 percent during the session.

It closed the day at $48.81 per share.

Meanwhile, it emerged yesterday that the company was set to go bankrupt in 2022 before being propped up with emergency loans, at least two of which appear to have come from a Russian-American businessman making the subject of a criminal investigation, according to a report.

Joe Sommerlad4 April 2024 11:30

1712225749Why were Trump's bond papers rejected and what does that mean for his legal problems?

As we reported earlier, documents relating to Trump's $175 million bail in his New York civil fraud case were rejected and sent back for correction to the former president due to information missing finances.

A filing appeared on the New York County Supreme Court website Wednesday stating that a bond/recognizance bond had been returned for correction.

Joe Sommerlad4 April 2024 11:15

1712224849Trump speaking to Mohammed bin Salman, reports New York Times

Trump recently spoke with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to the New York Times.

The newspaper reports that it was unclear what Trump and the prince, known as MBS, discussed and whether it was their first conversation since the former president left office in 2021 .

Saudi Arabia was his first foreign trip when he took office in 2017.

Due to a cracked rib, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan postponed his trip to Saudi Arabia this week to meet with the crown prince, considered his nation's de facto leader.

Sullivan was scheduled to speak with the prince as part of U.S. efforts to make progress toward normalizing relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shake hands at the G20 leaders' summit in Osaka, Japan, in 2019 (Reuters)

Joe Sommerlad4 April 2024 11:00

1712223049Florida classified documents case: Judge Cannon could be removed from office, says former White House lawyer

Ty Cobb predicted yesterday that the 11th Circuit Court may ultimately choose to remove Judge Aileen Cannon from the case involving Trump's illegal retention of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Speaking on CNN's Erin Burnett OutFront, the former Trump administration official highlighted the aforementioned filing from special counsel Jack Smith on Tuesday and said he thought it made it clear that Smith planned to take the matter to court. the 11th Circuit if Judge Cannon does not rule quickly.

I think Jack Smith, I think the record today makes it clear that she has to rule, and if she doesn't rule in either scenario, they'll be able to take her to 'at the 11th Circuit. And I think the 11th Circuit will probably remove her from the case, Cobb said.

Joe Sommerlad4 April 2024 10:30

1712222149Florida Classified Documents Case: Special Counsel Smith Slams Judge Cannon

Special counsel Jack Smith criticized the judge presiding over Trump's federal classified documents case for an order in which she asked prosecutors and defense attorneys to file proposed jury instructions based on a legal premise fundamentally erroneous.

Judge Aileen Cannon, appointed by the former president, appeared to accept an argument made by Trump that he had the right to keep sensitive documents at his Palm Beach, Fla., home under a law known as the name of Presidential Records Act.

The order, filed March 19, confounded legal experts and commentators and alarmed Smith's team.

Prosecutors argued in a filing Tuesday evening that the 1978 law, which requires presidents to return presidential records to the government when they leave office but allows them to keep purely personal documents, has no relevance in this case, which concerns Trump's refusal to return highly sensitive confidential documents. documents.

Smith's response to the judge also contained a fairly open criticism of the way she had handled the case thus far.

Oliver O'Connell has more.

Joe Sommerlad4 April 2024 10:15

1712221249New York fraud case: Trump's bond documents rejected as he is forced to tell the truth about his finances

The Republican had documents related to the $175 million bond he posted Monday to appeal New York's $464 million fraud judgment against him thrown out and sent back for correction yesterday, the Supreme Court says of New York County.

The documentation did not include a current financial statement or attorney list and was returned to the presidential candidate for resubmission.

Joe Sommerlad4 April 2024 10:00

1712219449Hush Money trial: Trump finds new ways to circumvent extended gag order

Trump has found new ways to push the envelope by criticizing Judge Juan Merchan's daughter and other elements of the New York criminal trial that he considers unfair, even after the silence in the case continued.

On Monday, Judge Merchan extended the gag order to family members of court staff after Trump attacked the judge's daughter, Loren Merchan, who worked on Democratic campaigns.

The order now prevents Trump from publicly commenting on witnesses, prosecutors, court staff, jurors and now the court staff's family in order to avoid harm to the trial.

But on social media, the former president found ways to circumvent the order by sharing his opinions in other ways: reposting clips of others criticizing Ms. Merchan and using vague language in his own posts .

Joe Sommerlad4 April 2024 09:30

1712217600Hush Money trial: Judge Merchan rejects Trump's immunity request

The Manhattan judge presiding over Trump's upcoming secret trial has rejected his latest attempt to delay his criminal case on grounds of presidential immunity, saying the former president's filing was inappropriate.

On Wednesday afternoon, Judge Juan Merchan submitted a six-page brief denying Trump's latest attempt to delay the proceedings, which are scheduled to take place April 15, after the defendants' legal team successfully delayed it by 30 days.

Trump submitted the motion on March 7, asking Judge Merchan to postpone the trial until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on whether the presidential immunity defense applies to the charges criminal charges brought against current or former presidents, a matter whose examination will begin on April 25.

Joe Sommerlad4 April 2024 09:00

1712215800Truth Social: Trump applauds campaign and RNCs for $65.6 million March fundraiser, releases video of Jan. 6 choir

Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee raised $65.6 million in March, ending the month with $93.1 million in cash, Politico reports.

The total covers a range of fundraising vehicles supporting the former president's goal of returning to the White House, all of which will have to disclose their activities to the Federal Election Commission later this month.

Trump allies hope this will go some way to allaying fears that President Joe Biden is well ahead of his Republican rival in fundraising, although no figures have yet been released by Democrats .

The president is known to have raised $26 million in a single night at a New York fundraiser attended by former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama last week.

In February, the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised $53 million, ending the month with $155 million on hand, while Trump raised only $20.3 million in February with $40.9 million. dollars in hand.

He celebrated the news on Truth Social and threw in a comedic, crude choir video from January 6 for good measure.

Joe Sommerlad4 April 2024 08:30

