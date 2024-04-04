Requesting nations and traditional family – Bella Caledonia

In May 2023, David Frost wrote (' The implosion of the SNP is a chance to reverse the failure of devolution. ): There is a huge political opportunity today, but it must be seized. This will not fall into the hands of the government. Scottish nationalism has not disappeared. The government removed the snake, not killed it.

Once a fox, now a snake.

In a passage that deserves careful reading, Frost writes in the Telegraph:

Of course, Gordon Brown and some others continue to argue that turning the UK into a skeletal federal state, with all real powers held in the regions, would avoid dissolution. But I strongly suspect that even Keir Starmer doesn't really believe that. It is clear that riding the tiger of Scottish nationalism almost saw the UK dismembered and swallowed up.

So now: do something different. Not only should no further powers be transferred to Scotland, it is time to reverse the process. Devolution was conceived in a different world, in which many of the powers nominally vested in Scotland were actually held at the EU level and could not be exercised in practice. Brexit was a game changer, but rather than taking the opportunity to streamline things, a complex program of common frameworks was established, making the UK government a supplicant to the devolved administrations to maintain common rules across the country .

Boris Johnson and a few of us, against strong internal opposition, designed what became the UK's Internal Market Act in 2020, giving Westminster the power to spend in devolved areas and demand that Goods move freely across the UK. But it has not been used as confidently as it should have been and, of course, the Windsor Framework has introduced new and undesirable complications into this whole area.

I mean, there's a lot to take in here.

Well, the confusing metaphors of foxes, snakes and tigers continue, but Frost is right about one thing: Starmer is not going to introduce Gordon Brown's federalism and the centralizing impulse is strong in both the Conservatives and Labor . But he is a senior conservative official, eminent within the new movement of national conservatism, which advocates the rollback of decentralization. Secondly, it is clear that Scotland and the other devolved nations have replaced the EU as the threat to the British government (i.e. England). The UK is a supplicant to the devolved administrations. Brexit must be done again and again, this time freeing the United Kingdom from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Finally, the internal market must be used more assertively, in effect arguing for direct rule bypassing parliaments elected by a government that Scotland has totally rejected. This is what national conservatism looks like in Britain.

He ends with a national-conservative crescendo: Speak for Britain. And start rebuilding our nation.

History is being rewritten (and unwritten) before our eyes. Britain is creating itself as a unitary nation with a single culture and an indivisible set of internal policies.

But what we see as the entire British establishment gathers its forces, horrified by the hate crime bill, and grotesque rallies gather in front of an empty Holyrood, is the convergence of strange bedfellows and ideas.

On the one hand you have Scottish nationalists like the Alba Party and supporters of Stuart Campbell consumed by their hatred of the SNP; alongside them you have the Scottish Family Party; alongside them you have right-wing libertarians like Claire Fox, Penny Lewis, Ella Whelan and Stuart Paiton (all part of the same network); and finally, you have national conservatives who want to see societies centered on the traditional family (built around a permanent bond between a man and a woman and resisting ever more radical forms of sexual license and experimentation).

So there is something very strange going on here – the strangest and most unlikely alliances are coming together – as post-Brexit England feels threatened by both immigration and devolution – and s 'takes on both – and erstwhile Scottish nationalists feel their hatred of the SNP trumps anything.

These forces have been building for years – for example we have seen the Institute for Ideas / The Battle of Ideas / Spiked working with the Christian Institute and other far-right groups, all represented by Tom Hamilton PR and Media (Glasgow ) to create fronts to resist the completely banal idea that Scottish children should have equal protection in law against abuse. The children won.

I suppose these coalitions might be completely harmless – but only a few years ago the idea of ​​Britain leaving Europe was completely unthinkable. It was the prerogative of the sub-editor of the late-night tabloid, a few low-hanging fruit on Tory backbenchers and Mr Angry on the phone. It is certain that if the conservatives retained power, I think that these alliances would be cultivated and that decentralization would be really threatened. But Labor are coming to save us all, aren't they?

As Lord Frost tells us, Gordon Brown won't get anywhere with his famous plan. Instead, what is more likely is a huge Labor majority based almost overwhelmingly in England and a persistent and annoying nationalist presence to the north and west (and far west). In these circumstances, some of these forces and ideas will persist. We can expect the dissolution of devolved parliaments to sound different under a Labor party than under a Conservative party, but the outcome will be the same. Expect “devolution” – “localization” – and “mayors” to be the buzzwords used to divide Holyrood or the Senedd under Labour. The culture wars collide with the constitutional crisis, and in the growing competition for populist insurgency, strange alliances are being formed before our eyes.