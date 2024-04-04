Donald Trump reportedly thought Ivanka Trump should have replaced him as apprentice





Top line

Former President Donald Trump proposed that NBC's The Apprentice keep its ties to the Trump name after he left office in 2015, suggesting that his daughter Ivanka Trump replace him as host of the reality show, according to a new report from Variety.

former President Donald… [+] Trump reportedly told NBC when nominating his daughter to replace her on "The Apprentice."

Key Facts

Trump reportedly told NBC that the best person to hire would be Ivanka Trump, according to a new exclusive in Variety, although he said he didn't insist.

Speaking to Variety's co-editor for a new book about his time on reality TV, Trump said he told NBC that no one you would hire would even come close to Ivanka, but he said the channel didn't like the idea. of Ivanka who takes over because it has become like a family affair.

As part of the proposal to keep the series with other members of the Trump family, Variety reported that Eric and Don Trump Jr. were also reportedly involved as board advisors.

NBC ended its relationship with Trump following comments he made about immigrants from Mexico during his speech announcing his candidacy for president in 2015, saying in a statement: Due to Donald's recent derogatory statements Trump over immigrants, NBCUniversal ends its business relationship with Mr. Trump, even though the former president remained an executive producer of the following season.

Large number

186. That's the number of episodes of The Apprentice Trump, according to IMDB. Ivanka Trump appeared in 87 episodes as herself and a board advisor, and Trump's sons Don Jr. and Eric appeared in 74 and 23 episodes, respectively.

Key context

The Apprentice, whose plot involved people, and in later seasons, celebrities, competing in business tasks to get the job as Trump's apprentice, catapulted Trump to fame when it premiered in 2004 The series ran for 15 seasons and was nominated for nine primetime Emmy Awards. After NBC severed ties with Trump, it ultimately hired Arnold Schwarzenegger to replace Trump, although he resigned after one season ending the series and blamed Trump for the season's low ratings, CBS reported. Schwarzenegger said upon his departure that he wasn't opposed to working with NBC or The Apprentice creator Mark Burnett, but on a series that didn't have that background. Instead of remaining on the show, Ivanka worked as an advisor to the president and Trump's sons continued to work with him throughout his campaign and time in the White House.

