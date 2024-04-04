BJP slams Congress for its leaders' remarks against PM Modi and Hema Malini | News from India





The BJP on Thursday slammed the Congress for its leaders' latest remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hema Malini, saying they have lost their “mental balance” and the people of the country will give their party a befitting reply during the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP's reaction came after senior Congress leader Charan Das Mahant, while addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, called for support for former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel who was contesting from the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat and said. “We want someone who can hold a stick and take on Narendra Modi.” BJP IT department head Amit Malviya on Wednesday shared an undated video, accusing Haryana Congress chief Randeep Surjewala of making “vile and sexist” remarks against the BJP MP and candidate at Mathura headquarters, Hema Malini. In the video posted by Malviya on X, Surjewala was seen making objectionable remarks about the actor-politician while attacking the ruling BJP. Congress MP Randeep Surjewala makes a vile sexist comment, demeaning and derogatory, not only to Hema Malini, who is an accomplished person, but to women in general. He asks: MLA/MP? , , pic.twitter.com/JO0UIXSOt1 Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 3, 2024 “In Chhattisgarh, Charan Das Mahant once again used the same crude and objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Modi. He said that to take on Modi, you need a person who can break heads by hitting with a lathi,” said BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi. “As the elections approach, the Congress has lost its sanity, sensing the growing support of the people for Prime Minister Modi,” he said. Trivedi also slammed the Congress for Surjewala's remarks against Hema Malini, calling her comments “objectionable and indecent”. The opposition party has reached a “new low” by showing “disrespect” towards women, he said. “Hema Malini would be Sonia Gandhi’s age. She is a self-made woman,” the BJP leader said and asked Surjewala if his remarks against her were “appropriate”. Speech at a press conference at the BJP headquarters. Trivedi referred to other similar remarks made so far by Congress leaders against Prime Minister Modi and women and asserted that “the people of the country will respond to such insults in the Lok Sabha polls”. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

