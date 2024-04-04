Donald Trump kept classified documents in Trump Tower, lawyers reveal





Donald Trump held classified documents in both Trump Tower and his New Jersey estate, his lawyers revealed in court papers.

Trump held the documents there, as well as at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, even before his 2017 inauguration, according to the documents. The contents of the classified documents remain unclear.

Trump is facing a trial in Florida for allegedly retaining classified documents from his presidency, keeping them in various parts of Mar-a-Lago — including bathrooms — and obstructing federal officials' attempt to recover them.

The location of Trump's classified documents beyond the Florida resort had been redacted in previous court filings.

The locations were revealed in proposed jury instructions filed Tuesday by Trump's lawyers with U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon.

Newsweek requested comment via email from Trump's lawyer on Wednesday, but did not immediately receive a response.

The new information appears to confirm former Trump valet Brian Butler's revelations that he helped load boxes of presidential files onto Trump's private plane in Florida as the former president and his family were visiting at their Bedminster, New Jersey mansion for both summers. years ago.

Donald Trump speaks at a rally April 2, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Trump's lawyers say in court documents that he kept classified documents in several of his homes. Donald Trump speaks at a rally April 2, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Trump's lawyers say in court documents that he kept classified documents in several of his homes Scott Olson/Getty Images

Butler told CNN last month that the plane was loaded on June 3, 2022, the same day Trump and his lawyer were meeting with the Justice Department at Mar-a-Lago to discuss the missing classified documents.

Butler said he later realized that the white boxes containing documents were at the center of the federal indictment against Trump.

Until it became public, Butler was known only as “Trump Employee 5” in court documents filed in Cannon.

Butler is expected to testify against Trump in the Florida trial. His version of events may have been strengthened by the latest filing in the case.

Cannon was criticized by chief prosecutor Jack Smith for suggesting the jury might be allowed to consider Trump holding presidential records as his personal effects that he was allowed to keep after leaving the White House.

Trump's claim that he designated presidential files as personal items before leaving the White House is a fundamental part of his defense in the classified documents case.

In supporting Cannon's proposed jury instructions, Trump's lawyers revealed more about where Trump kept classified documents.

Trump's legal team suggested that Cannon tell the jury:

“You may consider evidence that government officials discussed classified information with President Trump and provided him with briefings and classified documents before and during his presidency, including inside President Trump's private offices and residences , such as in Bedminster, New Jersey and Mar-a. -Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, as well as at Trump Tower in New York,” the proposed jury instructions state.

They then suggested that the jury be told that Trump had the legal authority to convert these documents from the presidential files into his personal effects.

“You can also consider … that President Trump acted as the 'original classification authority' when he was President of the United States, meaning that all classification decisions during his term of president were based on his authority, and that he also had absolute and irrevocable authority to declassify documents and information,” the proposed jury instruction states.

“Finally, you may also consider, as I explained earlier, evidence regarding former presidents, vice presidents, and other public officials who were allowed to possess documents containing classified information without criminal prosecution by the government after having left office.”

