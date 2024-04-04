Today's India is about to enter the house: PM Modi launches Bihar campaign. News from India





Formally launching the BJP's election campaign in Bihar from here on Thursday, with its first election meeting in the state since the poll schedule was announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the opposition over issues of corruption and national security.

Sharing the dais with him, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar reached out to Muslims, assuring them that there would be no communal discord under the NDA government in the 'State.



Jamui votes in the first phase on April 19, along with Nawada, Gaya and Aurangabad in Bihar. Attacking the Congress for its “weak” foreign policy, Modi said, “Aaj ka Bharat ghar mein ghus ke maarta hai (Today's India is entering enemy territory to strike). He likened this to the weakness of the Congress-led government. Even a small country (Pakistan) which has reported shortage of flour would have the audacity to launch a terrorist attack on us, and the Congress government would just complain to another country… Today's India 'today shows the direction to the world). The Prime Minister also recalled how the country launched the Chandraayan Mission. While praising NDA allies, Modi reiterated that the INDIA bloc was a “Ghamandia gathbandhan (arrogant alliance)” and that all the “corrupt” had gathered together fearing his return to the prime ministership . “Some of these parties have clashed before and wanted the other to be sent to prison. Now they have come together to say, “Modi aaya, Modi aaya (Modi will return to power)”. But I will continue to tackle corruption, relying on my 140 million power (the people of the country), he declared. His remarks come amid a renewed opposition campaign alleging a witch hunt by central agencies following the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. However, this time Modi refrained from attacking RJD chief Lalu Prasad for promoting dynasty. His latest attack had led to Lalu mocking the Prime Minister over his lack of family and the BJP had hit back with a Modi ka Parivar campaign. Instead, the Prime Minister focused on the “jungle raj (mismanagement)” under the RJD. “Jamui was identified with Naxalism…The RJD government took land from people to give them jobs in the railways. Nitish Kumar was also the Union railway minister, but he was never accused of corruption, Modi said. Referring to previous speakers who praised his government's performance, Modi said he could do the same, but he felt his work was not done. What Modi has done in the last 10 years is just a trailer, and there is still a lot to be done for the country and Bihar. Nitish was among those who praised the Modi government's developmental works, while seeking to allay fears of the minority community over its nexus with the BJP. Speaking about how things have changed in Bihar since he came to power in 2005, he attacked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, saying “some people have tried to take credit for the work that we have accomplished.” Addressing Muslims directly, the CM said, “We would like to tell you that as long as we (NDA) are together, there will be no communal discord. There was no communal tension during the NDA regime. About his alliance with the RJD, Nitish said: Woh toh jhooth-mooth ka hum beech mein ek baar saath kar liye the (For a while we just pretended to be with them)…so now he ( Tejashwi) takes credit for things. that's what we did… However, I left when I realized they were doing something wrong… Now I'm not going anywhere. LJP (Ramvilas) leader Chirag Paswan said it was a matter of pride for him that the Prime Minister chose Jamui to launch his election campaign in Bihar. Chirag's brother-in-law Arun Bharati is NDA's Jamui candidate. Modi also mentioned Chirag in his speech. My friend (LJP founder) Ram Vilas Paswan is not with us now, but I am happy that Chirag Paswan worked hard to fulfill his father's commitments, PM said about LJP leader (Ramvilas) , who only recently joined the NDA.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/narendra-modi-bihar-campaign-oppn-corruption-foreign-policy-9251217/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos