Donald Trump sues Truth Social co-founders

Just over a week ago, Trump Media Technology Group, owner of Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, became a publicly traded company. Around the same time, Trump Media launched a lawsuit against the platform's co-founders, claiming they had damaged the company's value by botching key elements of its business operations and IPO process in stock exchange. As such, the suit seeks to eliminate their stake in the company, which is currently valued at approximately $606 million.

Is Meta a better stock than Reddit right now?

Trump Media's lawsuit, filed March 24, is against Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss, two former contestants on Trump's reality show, The Apprentice, who somehow became co-founders from the Republican nominee to the president's tech company. The lawsuit accuses Litinsky and Moss of failing spectacularly at every step of running the company. Specifically, the suit says the duo made reckless and unnecessary decisions, failed to find a suitable partner for the public merger, and when the merger came to fruition, they began continually attempting to thwart the agreement in order to bargain. their own participation in the company.

Litinsky and Moss initially sued Trump. In February, Trump Media was sued by United Atlantic Ventures, an entity formed by the two co-founders, and accused Trump Media of unwarranted last-minute maneuvers in an attempt to dilute their shares in the company. The lawsuit was filed in Delaware.

Trump's lawsuit isn't actually about counterclaims against Moss and Litinsky, as you might expect, but it is a separate lawsuit, which was filed in Florida instead of the same court in Delaware where the co-founders filed their complaint. The judge involved in the Delaware case, Sam Glasscock III, said he was stunned by Trump's decision to file a separate lawsuit, Bloomberg writes.

Since Truth Social went public via its long-awaited SPAC deal, the company's stock value has seen wild swings. It has been widely speculated that Truth Social's cash infusion could help Trump pay his immense pile of legal bills. Trump was recently ordered to pay $454 million to settle his fraud case in New York and was granted bail of $175 million pending an appeal of the decision. He was also ordered to pay $83.3 million to writer E. Jean Carroll in a defamation suit.

Gizmodo contacted Trump Media Technology Group Corp. for comment and will update this story if any respond.

A version of this article was originally published on Gizmodo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/donald-trump-media-truth-social-founders-lawsuit-1851385065 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos