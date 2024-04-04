Fujitsu should stop bending the rules, end tenders for government contracts, pay damages caused by the Post Office scandal and meet victims' children, the select committee chairman demands.

The IT company is accused of hollow gestures as it continues to bid for lucrative government contracts, fails to agree to a contribution to the costs of the Post Office scandal and has yet to meet victims' children.

The company, which provided the controversial Horizon software, has been at the heart of the Post Office Horizon scandal for a quarter of a century, but was only forced out of its self-imposed silence by enormous public pressure.

In the 15 years since Computer Weekly began investigating the scandal, until earlier this year, Fujitsu always responded without comment when contacted. But since the scandal became mainstream, after the ITV drama in January, Mr. Bates versus the Post Office, the Japanese firm made promises to the government, taxpayers and victims. These promises are hollow, however, according to activists.

Almost as soon as public anger erupted, with the entire nation watching, the supplier promised to suspend bidding for government contracts. But while Fujitsu was quick to make verbal concessions, it did not follow through with action.

Computer Weekly has revealed, thanks to leaked internal communications at Fujitsu, that the self-imposed tender pause has not wiped out Fujitsu's appetite for UK government contracts. The supplier has its sights set on approximately 1.3 billion contracts in the public sector and national security for the current financial year.

The company explained to staff that they could bid for contracts in partnership with other vendors, win contracts with existing government customers, of which there are many, and told staff how to get around the ban it s is imposed.

A considerable delay Internal communications also revealed that Fujitsu was already more than 650 million behind on deliveries to the public sector. MP Liam Byrne, chairman of the business and trade select committee, said the supplier should stop bidding now. In principle, they should not bid on any government work until they have agreed how much they will pay for financial relief, he said. Taxpayers would be absolutely horrified to learn that Fujitsu executives are trying to circumvent tender rules. Fujitsu recently said it continues to work closely with the Cabinet Office to ensure that the [bidding pause] the guidelines we have voluntarily put in place are followed appropriately. Byrne also called on Fujitsu to offer to pay for financial redress, rather than waiting for the public inquiry to conclude, which is the current position supported by the government. Carl Cresswell, director of business resilience at the Department of Business and Trade, recently told MPs demanding Fujitsu commit to a payment that it was not the best time to agree to a figure because the investigation public is ongoing and reveals information at any time. At a recent hearing of a business and commerce select committee he said: If we were to agree on a sum of money from time to time and the public inquiry was to find something important that could affect this negotiation, I think it would be wrong for us to reach an agreement. preventive agreement on behalf of taxpayers when the situation could change due to the investigation. But Byrne wants Fujitsu to make an offer now. They admitted they had a moral obligation to contribute, he said. I think the government said they had to wait for the results of the investigation before negotiating the exact amount, but I think Fujitsu could put an offer on the table now, and they should not be allowed to bid for a government work until this bill is passed. ruler.