China: China must not 'stand idly' if Taiwan independence forces intensify separatist activities: Xi tells Biden

Chinese President Xi Jinping told his US counterpart Joe Biden that the Taiwan issue was the “first red line” not to be crossed by Washington, and warned that Beijing would not “stand idly by” if the forces of “ Taiwan Independence” intensified their efforts. their “separatist activities” with the help of external elements. Biden spoke by phone with Xi on Tuesday, marking the first conversation between the two leaders since their historic in-person summit last November in San Francisco and the latest in ongoing efforts by U.S. and Chinese officials to defuse tensions between the two countries.

The White House called the hour-and-45-minute conversation “frank and constructive” on a range of issues on which the leaders agreed and disagreed. Biden stressed the need to maintain “peace and stability” across the Taiwan Strait and he also raised concerns about China's support for Russia's defense industry, the White House said.

“President Biden emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait as well as the rule of law and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea,” the White House said .

China's Foreign Ministry also said the two leaders had a “frank and in-depth exchange.” In the call, Xi called U.S.-China relations “beginning to stabilize,” but he warned that “negative factors” had increased and required “attention from both sides.” according to a press release from the ministry.

However, China's statement on Taiwan stood out.

Regarding Taiwan, a key sticking point between the two countries, Xi called the issue the “first red line” in the relationship and urged the United States to act in accordance with “President Biden's commitment not to support” independence of Taiwan,” according to the statement. said. China's ruling Communist Party claims autonomous democracy as its territory and has vowed to “reunify” it, by force if necessary. “In the face of separatist activities related to Taiwan's independence as well as external encouragement and support, China will not stand idly by,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, citing President Xi, telling Biden.

Xi urged the US side to translate President Biden's pledge not to support “Taiwan independence” into concrete actions.

Next month, Taiwan will inaugurate its president-elect, William Lai Ching-te, whom Beijing has called a “troublemaker” and a “separatist.”

The two presidents also discussed business and technology issues during their telephone talks. The US side has adopted a series of measures aimed at suppressing China's trade and technological development and is adding more and more Chinese entities to its sanctions lists. This is not about “reducing risks”, but about creating risks.

“If the United States is willing to seek mutually beneficial cooperation and share the dividends of China's development, it will always find China's door open; but if it persists in containing China's high-tech development China and deprive China of its legitimate right to development, China will not stand by and watch,” Wang quoted Xi as saying.

Biden and Xi last spoke on the phone in July 2022.

Xi stressed that the issue of strategic perception is always fundamental in China-US relations, just like the first button on a shirt that needs repairing.

“Two big countries like China and the United States must not break their ties or turn their backs on each other, let alone sink into conflict or confrontation. The two countries must respect each other, coexist in peace and pursue winning cooperation -winner.

“The relationship should continue to progress in a stable, healthy and sustainable manner, rather than going backwards,” Xi was quoted as saying.

In an important mark of the Biden administration's continued engagement with Beijing, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is expected to travel to China later this week, where she will meet with her Chinese counterparts during her second visit to the country as Secretary of State. Treasure.

In January, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bangkok, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with a Wang Chinese official in Munich in February.

Blinken is also expected to visit China “in the coming weeks,” the senior administration official in Washington told reporters Monday, while Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to participate “soon” in a call with the Chinese Minister of Defense.

Biden and Xi welcomed ongoing efforts to maintain open channels of communication and manage the relationship responsibly through high-level diplomacy and working-level consultations in the coming weeks and months, it said the White House.