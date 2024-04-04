PM Modi's Sandeshkhali reminder to Mamata in Coochbehar: Culprits will spend their lives in jail | Latest news India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said the entire country had seen how Trinamool had pulled out all its weight to save the culprits of the Sandeshkhali incident. But the aim of the BJP is to empower women. The Sandeshkhali culprits will spend their lives in jail, PM Modi said, adding that only the BJP can end the injustice meted out to the women of Bengal and hence the BJP needs to be strengthened in West Bengal. What happened to the women of Sandeshkhali was the result of the mismanagement of the TMC. The BJP is committed to ensuring that the Sandeshkhali culprits are punished, said Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in West Bengal's Coochbehar on Thursday.

PM Modi in Coochbehar thanks Mamata Banerjee, Bengal govt, explains why

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were both in Coochbehar on Thursday for their election campaign. While Mamata took a stand against the CAA, Narendra Modi, during his public rally, thanked Mamata Banerjee and the West Bengal government. While his statement caused a stir among those present at his rally, PM Modi explained, “In 2019, when I came here, I addressed a rally from this very ground. But then Mamata Didi made a platform on the ground, leaving a narrow “I said at that time Didi would see the result. And you showed her the result. This time there is no no such obstacle and so I would like to thank Mamata Banerjee and the government,” Modi said.

The BJP has made maximum electoral gains in North Bengal since the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019. North Bengal's Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri seats will be voted on April 19 in the first of seven phases including Bengal will be a witness.

Kolkata HC on Sandeshkhali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attack on Sandeshkhali came on a day when the Calcutta High Court made scathing comments on the incident and said that even if 1% of the reports were true, it was absolutely shameful. “The entire district administration and ruling power must have moral responsibility. Even if (the affidavit) 1% is true, it is absolutely shameful. And West Bengal says it is the safest for women? If an affidavit turns out to be correct, all this falls away,” the court said.

Earlier this year, several women began protesting against now-suspended Trinamool leader Seikh Shahjahan, alleging land grabbing and sexual assault by him and his associates. Shahjahan remained on the run for almost two months, after which he was arrested by the West Bengal Police on February 29. He is now in ED custody until April 13.