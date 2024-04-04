Conservative leaders are responsible for the collapse of the Red Wall





A new YouGov election model this spells disaster for conservatives. THE forecast is that only 155 seats will return Conservative MPs, although this is better than the 98 predicted by Survival. One thing both models agree on is that Labor will rebuild their red wall. In 2019, the Conservatives won 50 seats from Labor in the north of England, the Midlands and Wales, a result hailed as a realignment of British politics. More informally, the Red Wall also refers to the unbroken belt of seats, stretching from Liverpool to Hull, that Tony Blair won in 1997. It remained unbroken until 2010, then was reduced to fragments urban areas five years ago. The YouGov model shows the map returning to 1997 (or almost). There is a small gap along the Humber where the Conservatives are holding on to a few seats. Further north, however, it is solid red from the coasts of Cumbria to Northumbria. Even Blair couldn't do it. The Conservatives should understand what they have messed up here. 2019 was a unique opportunity to break the left’s grip on an electorate it had clung to for generations and offset Tory losses in London and the rest of the South. When the Communists won the Chinese Civil War in 1949, the American foreign policy establishment tortured itself with the following question: who lost China? After the next election, surviving conservatives will have to ask: who lost the Red Wall? The blame for this lies firmly with the party leadership or, rather, the leaders of Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak. Each, in their own way, betrayed the realignment. Johnson, of course, got Brexit done, but he didn't take back control of our borders, nor did he take seriously his promise to improve the country. He also sacked Dominic Cummings, who really understood the pro-Brexit electorate. As for Truss, she too was a liberal on immigration and, aside from some wild ideas about free ports, she had nothing to offer the Red Wall. Sunak, another liberal on immigration, used his time as chancellor and prime minister to defund the leveling up scheme, abolish the industrial strategy and cancel HS2 north of Birmingham. Hilariously, his most positive gesture towards the Red Wall was establishing a northern Treasury campus in Darlington. Needless to say, the colonial outpost of Whitehall has not impressed locals and the Darlington constituency is set to return to Labour. How will the coming defeat change the Conservative Party? According to the analysis of Tim Bale and David Jeffery, a significant loss of seats will not radically alter the ideological balance between deputies, but the loss of regional perspective will be extreme. The YouGov map leaves just one blue seat in the North East and, apart from the Cheshire candle, just one in the North West. Of the pioneers To replace Sunak as leader of the country, all are MPs from the South and none show many signs of understanding about the imminent loss of the Red Wall or its importance. If there is any hope for the party, it lies in its most thoughtful MPs and candidates. Four names to watch after the election are Danny Kruger, Neil O'Brien, Nick Timothy and Rupert Harrison. It must be said that none of these gentlemen sits on the seats of the Red Wall. But it's also good. If they were, they wouldn't stand a chance.

