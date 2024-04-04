Politics
Xi Jinping's ill-advised plan to escape economic stagnation
It is the most serious economic test for China since the start of the country's most ambitious reforms. Deng Xiaoping in the nineties. Last year, the country achieved 5% growth, but the pillars of its decades-old miracle are fragile. Its famously hard-working workforce is shrinking, the craziest real estate boom in history has failed, and the global free trade system that China used to get rich disintegrates. As our report explains, the President's response Xi Jinping is to redouble its efforts in its bold plan to overhaul the Chinese economy. Combining techno-utopianism, central planning and obsession with security, this defines China's ambition to dominate the industries of tomorrow. But his contradictions mean he will disappoint the Chinese people and anger the rest of the world.
Compared to 12 months ago, let alone years ago go Go, the atmosphere in China is gloomy. Even though industrial production increased in March, consumers are depressed, deflation threatens, and many business owners are disappointed. Behind this anxiety lie deeper fears about China's vulnerabilities. It is expected to lose 20% of its workforce by 2050. It will take years to resolve the crisis in the real estate sector, which generates a fifth of GDP. Hurting cash-strapped local governments that depend on land sales for revenue and booming real estate for growth. Relations with the United States are more stable, as evidenced by a phone call between Xi and the president Joe Biden this week. But they remain fragile. Chinese officials are confident that the United States will further restrict Chinese imports and penalize more Chinese companies, regardless of who wins the White House in November.
China's response is a strategy built around what officials call new productive forces. This avoids the conventional route of a big boost in consumption to revive the economy (this is the kind of trick the decadent West resorts to). Instead, Xi wants state power to accelerate advanced manufacturing industries, which will, in turn, create high-productivity jobs, make China self-sufficient, and protect it against U.S. aggression. China will leave steel and skyscrapers behind and enter a golden age of mass production of electric cars, batteries, biofabricacin and a low-altitude, drone-based economy.
The scope of this plan is impressive. We estimate that annual investment in new productive forces has reached $1.6 trillion: a fifth of all investment and double what it was five years ago in nominal terms. This is equivalent to 43% of all business investment in the United States in 2023. Production capacity in some sectors could increase by more than 75% by 2030. Some of this increase will be made by world-class companies keen to create value, but much of this investment will be made by world-class companies keen to create value. it will be motivated by subsidies and implicit or explicit directives from the state. Foreign companies are welcome, although many have already been burned down in China. Xi's ultimate goal is to reverse the balance of power in the global economy. Not only will China escape its dependence on Western technology, it will control much of the key intellectual property in new industries and collect rents accordingly. Multinationals will come to China to learn, not to teach.
However, Xi's plan is fundamentally flawed. One of its flaws is that it neglects consumers. Even though its spending dwarfs property and new productive forces, it represents only 37% of GDP, well below global standards. To restore confidence in a context of crisis in the real estate sector and thus stimulate consumer spending, recovery measures are necessary. Getting consumers to save less requires better social security and health care, as well as reforms opening public services to all urban migrants. Xi's reluctance to accept this reflects his austere mentality. He hates the idea of bailing out speculative real estate companies or handing out handouts to citizens. Young people should be less pampered and willing to eat bitterness, he said last year.
Another flaw is that weak domestic demand means that some new production will have to be exported. Unfortunately, the world has left the free trade of the 2000s behind, in part because of China's mercantilism. The United States will surely block advanced imports from China or those made by Chinese companies elsewhere. Europe is panicking at the idea that Chinese vehicle fleets risk wiping out its car manufacturers. Chinese officials say they could redirect their exports to countries in the South. But if the industrial development of emerging countries is undermined by a new Chinese shock, they too will become cautious. China accounts for 31% of the global manufacturing industry. In a protectionist era, how high can this figure go?
The final flaw is Xi's unrealistic view of entrepreneurs, the dynamos of the past 30 years. Investment in politically favored sectors is increasing, but the underlying mechanism of capitalist risk-taking has been damaged. Many bosses complain about the unpredictability of Xi's rules and fear purges or even arrests. Relative stock market valuations are at their lowest level in 25 years; foreign companies are cautious; There are signs of capital flight and emigration of tycoons. If entrepreneurs are not freed, innovation will suffer and resources will be wasted.
China could become like Japan in the 1990s, trapped by deflation and a real estate crisis. Worse still, its unbalanced growth model could ruin international trade. If this were the case, it could further increase geopolitical tensions. The United States and its allies should not welcome this scenario. If China were stagnant and unhappy, it might be even more belligerent than if it were prosperous.
If these flaws are obvious, why isn't China changing course? One reason is that Xi is not listening. For much of the past 30 years, China has been open to outside opinions on economic reform. Its technocrats studied global best practices and hosted vigorous technical debates. Under Xi's centralist government, economic experts were sidelined and the feedback leaders received turned into flattery. The other reason Xi is attacking is that national security now comes before prosperity. China must prepare for the coming fight with the United States, even if there is a price to pay. This is a profound change from the 1990s and its harmful effects will be felt in China and around the world.
