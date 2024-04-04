BJP slams Congress for offensive comments against PM Hema Malini





File photo of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sudhanshu Trivedi. The party spokesperson accused the Congress leaders of losing their mental balance in response to certain remarks made by them. | Photo credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Congress leaders have lost their mental balance, the BJP said on April 4, 2024, in response to the offensive remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP MP Hema Malini by the opposition party leaders. Calling for support for former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at an election rally on Tuesday, senior Congress leader Charan Das Mahant said, “We want someone who can hold a stick and confront Narendra Modi. Mr Baghel is contesting from Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat. BJP IT department head Amit Malviya on Wednesday shared an undated video on . The actor-politician is contesting from Mathura Lok Sabha seat. Reprehensible and indecent In Chhattisgarh, Charan Das Mahant once again used the same foul and objectionable words against Prime Minister Modi. He said that to take on Modi, you need a person who can break heads by hitting with a lathiBJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said at a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi. As the elections approach, the Congress has lost its sanity, sensing the growing popular support for Prime Minister Modi, he added. Mr Trivedi also criticized Mr Surjewala, terming his comments against Ms Hema Malini objectionable and indecent. Hema Malini would be Sonia Gandhi's age. She is a self-made woman, Mr. Trivedi said, asking whether Mr. Surjewala thought his remarks against her were appropriate. The people of the country will respond to such insults during the Lok Sabha elections, he added. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

