Local elections ushered in post-Erdogan Turkey

Turkish politics is interesting again. For years, Turkey's opposition was moribund. Under the leadership of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), has struggled to attract more than 25 to 30 percent of voters.

Then suddenly, last weekend, the opposition erupted. This is not just because the CHP has retained city halls in major cities like Ankara, Izmir and Istanbul, where the incumbent mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, has established himself as the most dynamic Turkish politician since the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is himself mayor at mid-century. -1990s. Worse still for the Turkish leader, the CHP and other parties largely defeated the mayors of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in 15 other municipalities.

Just five years ago, AKP orange almost entirely covered Turkey's local electoral map across a wide east-west belt and a virtually uninterrupted north-south strip across the middle of Anatolia. Now the party controls barely contiguous orange patches from 15 provinces stretching from the northeast to the center of the country where it faces a thick wall of CHP red. And despite Erdogan's best efforts to undermine Kurdish politicians, the purple pro-Kurdish People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) dominates the southeastern quadrant of Anatolia. The royal blue of the Nationalist Movement Party, akin to fascism, appears as eight disparate spots across the landscape. Even if pictures are worth a thousand words, the Turkish electoral map only needs one: beating.

Yet the results of Sunday's vote were unexpected. Not because the AKP is strong. It is in fact an empty shell of the dynamic party with a compelling vision for Turkey's future that it once was. This AKP has long since disappeared. On the contrary, Erdogan and his party have succeeded in establishing themselves over the past dozen years because he has become an experienced and savvy authoritarian who has exploited the press, the courts and the parliamentary procedure to make competition for office more difficult. 'opposition. He also employed a good number of intimidation And violence against adversaries.

The fact that people came out in droves again this past weekend to express their disapproval of Erdogan and the AKP is a testament to the political courage of Turks and the continued strength of their democratic practices without the country be truly qualified as democracy. At least for now, Turkish voters have tempered the notion that the current era is one of illiberalism in which undemocratic leaders can take advantage of ostensibly democratic institutions to advance undemocratic agendas and consolidate their power . Erdogan was at the forefront of this phenomenon (even before Hungary's Viktor Orban became the example of electoral authoritarianism), but today he is facing the most serious reproaches of his political career. For the first time in many years, analysts can imagine without much credulity what a post-AKP Turkey might look like.

The situation is actually worse for Erdogan than people think. Although there are many losers in Sunday's election, there is really only one clear winner: Imamoglu. Imamoglu scored ato bumpVictory of 51 percent against AKP Murat Kurum, which obtained 39 percent. This result was not, in fact, a race between Imamoglu and Kurum; it was a fight between Imamoglu and Erdogan. In his efforts to support Kurum, Erdogan used all strategies, including sending 17 cabinet ministers campaigning around the city and making numerous appearances himself. The pro-Erdoganmediadid their best not to cover for Imamoglu during the elections. None of this, however, prevented him from obtaining one vote out of two in a race where more than 8 million citizens voted. The mayor's re-election represents his third consecutive victory (twice in 2019) against candidates hand-picked by Erdogan and, for the AKP, the most worrying.

Imamoglu is the political rival the Turkish president fears most, and he is most likely to challenge Erdogan for the presidency, currently slated for 2028. His 51 percent result far exceeds national support for the CHP. It's hard not to wonder if Imamoglu had led the opposition in the May 2023 presidential election instead of the hapless Kilicdaroglu, how different Turkey might be today. It is plausible that last Sunday, President Imamoglu would have congratulated the opposition for its strong performance. Imamoglu's victory over Kurum represented roughly the same percentage difference (~10%) that would have allowed Imamoglu to win the presidency had he been the candidate to challenge Erdogan.

The question of whether Imamoglu will be able to confront Erdogan, however, remains open. Imamoglu could be banned from holding political office for frivolous behavior. trialthat a prosecutor's filing against him in 2019 is upheld by an appeals court. If the court upholds the lower courts' ruling, it will prevent Imamoglu from running against Erdogan or remaining mayor of Istanbul.

Given how vehemently Erdogan had vowed to retake Istanbul and Ankara since those cities were lost to the opposition, it is shocking that Erdogan failed. But that's not necessarily surprising. The AKP deployedterriblemayoral candidates who lacked charisma and were seen as out of touch with voter sentiment. To compensate for the composition of the AKP's C-team, Erdogan took on the role of chief campaigner and attempted to be the candidate behind the candidate in many mayoral elections. Erdogan's rhetorical skills are indeed powerful, but they cannot compensate for the crushing economic conditions felt by citizens, especially consumers.inflationmore than 120 percent.

Behind the difficult economic times, it seems that after almost 22 years, Erdogan and the AKP have worn out their welcome. Erdogan's positive outlook on Turkey's future is long gone. In its place are a multitude ofthreats yelling at the crowds that if they did not vote for the AKP, he would suspend local government services. The bad candidates, the terrible economy and Erdogan's warmongering all collapsed on Sunday. Not only did Imamoglu go on a rampage in Istanbul, but the incumbent CHP chairman in Ankara, Mansur Yavas, crushed his AKP opponent by nearly 30 points, and the opposition toppled what were considered bastions of the AKP throughout the country.

Can Erdogan do anything to reverse this grim situation? This seems unlikely. A man who has always known how to recover from political crises, asattempted coup d'état(2016) and theTrip to the park(2013), appears politically weakened beyond repair. In the early hours of April Fool's Day, Erdogan delivered a concession speech in Ankara, broadcast by numerous television channels.switchedaway, while Imamoglu began his victory speech in Istanbul at the same time. While Erdogan appeared deflated and exhausted, Imamoglu was full of energy, speaking to a sea of ​​cheering voters. However, Erdogan was not ready to accept defeat without doing anything. Just hours after the elections, efforts were made to block the winner of the Vans mayoral race from the Kurdish-based DEM party in favor of the AKP candidate, who lost heavily. Violence erupted until the High Electoral Council showed atypical backbone in the face of Erdogan's pressure and recognized the rightful winner.

Going forward, there aren't many good options for Erdogan. If he appeals to the court to ban Imamoglu, it could lead to a massive public backlash, far beyond Istanbul's borders. Likewise, the removal of Imamoglu does not change the system dominated by the CHP.electoral cardfrom Türkiye which appeared. Granted, these were local elections and not necessarily decisive for a national race, but Erdogan would not risk a snap presidential election now. Attempting to factory reset the AKP and go back to 2002 will not work. The image of the AKP as a whole is tarnished by Erdogan's corruption, arrogance and authoritarianism. Never count Erdogan aside, but it seems Turkey is on the cusp of a new era. Erdogan will cling to power, but it seems clear that the future now belongs to Imamoglu.