Xi Jinping's ill-advised plan to escape economic stagnation

I T is China The most serious economic test since Deng Xiaoping's most ambitious reforms began in the 1990s. Last year, the country achieved 5% growth, but the pillars of its decades-old miracle are teetering. Its famously industrial workforce is shrinking, the wildest real estate boom in its history has turned into bankruptcy, and the global free trade system that China used to enrich itself is disintegrating. As our report explains, President Xi Jinping's response is to redouble efforts to restructure China's economy. Blending techno-utopianism, central planning and an obsession with security, this defines China's ambition to dominate the industries of tomorrow. But his contradictions mean he will disappoint the Chinese people and anger the rest of the world.

Compared to 12 months ago, let alone previous years, the mood in China is gloomy. Although industrial production recovered in March, consumers are depressed, deflation threatens and many entrepreneurs are disillusioned. Behind this anxiety lie deeper fears about China's vulnerabilities. It is expected to lose 20% of its workforce by 2050. The crisis in the real estate sector, which supports a fifth of gdp , it will take years to repair it. This would hurt cash-strapped local governments, which relied on land sales for revenue and booming real estate for growth. Relations with America are more stable, as evidenced by a phone call between Mr. Xi and President Joe Biden this week. But they remain fragile. Chinese officials are confident that America will further restrict Chinese imports and penalize more Chinese companies, regardless of who wins the White House in November.

China's response is a strategy built around what officials call new productive forces. This avoids the conventional route of a big boost in consumption to revive the economy (this is the kind of trick the decadent West resorts to). Instead, Mr. Xi wants state power to accelerate advanced manufacturing industries, which will create high-productivity jobs, make China self-sufficient and protect it against U.S. aggression. China will move from steel and skyscrapers to a golden age of mass production of electric cars, batteries, biomanufacturing and a low-flying, drone-based economy.

The scope of this plan is breathtaking. We estimate that annual investment in new productive forces has reached $1.6 trillion, a fifth of all investment, or double what it was five years ago in nominal terms. This equates to 43% of all business investment in the United States in 2023. Factory capacity in some sectors could increase by more than 75% by 2030. Some of this investment will be made by world-class companies eager to create value, but much of it will be driven by implicit or explicit state subsidies and directives. Foreign companies are welcome, although many have already been burned down in China. Mr. Xi's ultimate goal is to reverse the balance of power in the global economy. Not only will China escape its reliance on Western technology, it will control much of the key intellectual property in new industries and charge rents accordingly. Multinationals will come to China to learn, not to teach.

However, Mr. Xi's plan is fundamentally flawed. One of its flaws is that it neglects consumers. Although their spending dwarfs property and new productive forces, it represents only 37% of spending. gdp , far below global standards. To restore confidence in a context of real estate crisis and thus stimulate consumer spending, recovery measures are needed. Getting consumers to save less requires better social security and health care, as well as reforms that open public services to all urban migrants. Mr. Xi's reluctance to adopt this solution reflects his austere state of mind. He hates the idea of ​​bailing out speculative real estate companies or giving handouts to citizens. Young people should be less pampered and willing to eat bitterness, he said last year.

Another flaw is that weak domestic demand means that some new production will have to be exported. The world has unfortunately left the free trade of the 2000s, in part because of China's mercantilism. America will surely block advanced imports from China, or those made by Chinese companies elsewhere. Europe is panicking that Chinese vehicle fleets are destroying its automakers. Chinese officials say they can redirect their exports to countries in the South. But if the industrial development of emerging countries is compromised by a new Chinese shock, they too will become suspicious. China accounts for 31% of the global manufacturing industry. In a protectionist era, how much higher can this figure go?

The final flaw is Mr. Xi's unrealistic view of entrepreneurs, the dynamos of the past 30 years. Investment in politically favored sectors is soaring, but the underlying mechanism of capitalist risk-taking has been damaged. Many bosses complain about Mr. Xi's unpredictable rules and fear purges or even arrest. Relative stock market valuations are at their lowest level in 25 years; foreign companies are wary; there are signs of capital flight and emigration of tycoons. If entrepreneurs are not freed from their shackles, innovation will suffer and resources will be wasted.

China could become like Japan in the 1990s, trapped by deflation and a housing crash. Worse still, its unbalanced growth model could destroy international trade. If so, this could further increase geopolitical tensions. America and its allies should not welcome this scenario. If China were stagnant and unhappy, it might be even more belligerent than if it were thriving.

Ancient reductive forces

If these flaws are obvious, why isn't China changing course? One reason is that Mr. Xi does not listen. For much of the past 30 years, China has been open to outside views on economic reform. Its technocrats studied global best practices and hosted vigorous technical debates. Under Mr. Xi's centralist regime, economic experts have been marginalized and the feedback received by leaders has turned into flattery. The other reason given by Mr. Xi is that national security now takes precedence over prosperity. China must prepare for the fight that awaits it with America, even if there is a price to pay. This is a profound change from the 1990s and its harmful effects will be felt in China and around the world.

