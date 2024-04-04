How NHS communication failures are taking a toll on long-term patients

Illustration by Tracy Worrall

Andrew Brightwell is the co-author of a think tank report showing that NHS communication failures disproportionately affect women and leave a heavy toll on long-term patients. He explains his findings

Julie Inglis says: “I feel helpless. I feel like the situation is desperate. I was in a really bad situation last year because there seemed to be no room for improvement. She speaks to The House from his home in the north-east of Scotland. But she is on the front line of a problem in the NHS's communication with patients and staff across Britain.

Since Inglis underwent surgery 23 years ago, requiring the removal of ribs, she has suffered from chronic pain. A stroke then forced her to retire from the ambulance service – and over time her health deteriorated, with fibromyalgia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Administrative errors and IT issues can all erode staff time for patients.

Yet, she says – aside from her GP, of whom she speaks in glowing terms – only once in all her doctor visits has anyone read her story enough to know the source of her pain.

“It would be nice to see someone who took the time to read your notes,” she said.

I first spoke to Julie about her experiences in 2021, when she was a member of the charity Engage Britain's People's Panel for Health and Care, and I was its in-house reporter. The panel was an assembly of citizens, before Sue Gray made them fashionable.

The panel of 100, chosen to represent Britain in microcosm, included people from all walks of life. He listened to testimonies from more than 700 people, including those with direct experience of health and care.

The panel then decided on three priorities which it believed could best improve health and care services in Britain.

While it is no surprise that the panel chose to tackle workforce crises in the NHS and social care, it also decided that “poor communication” in our health service required urgent attention.

“It wasn’t my initial choice,” says Julie. But she adds that because panel members heard so many experiences of fragmented care and communication problems, they discussed their own, which helped propel the issue onto the agenda.

Engage Britain then worked with panel members, long-term patient groups and GP practice staff to develop policies. These recommendations are contained in a report that I helped write: “I love the NHS, but…”: Preventing unnecessary harm caused by poor communications in the NHS. It was published last year by Demos – following its merger with Engage Britain – and in partnership with the Patients' Association and the Practice Managers' Association.

Our report's poll carried out in autumn 2023 found that 55 per cent of the public report poor communication from the NHS in the last five years, this is 61 per cent of women. And, although roughly equal numbers of men and women struggled with issues like making appointments, waiting for care, or were on the wrong end of IT and administrative failures, a gap between the sexes open up for other experiences.

We found that 29 percent of women surveyed said they “struggled to know where to turn for help,” compared to 19 percent of men. And 32 percent of women report “being rejected or not taken seriously” during treatment, compared to 18 percent of men surveyed.

Although these statistics highlight one problem, I believe that patients' experiences allow us to better understand how separate problems combine with each other and can then have a much more serious impact on individuals.

As a long-time patient with complex and multiple health care needs, Julie says she has accumulated a series of experiences with poor communication that include administrative errors, occasional forgetfulness and dismissive behavior. These experiences, she says, can be exhausting, upsetting and deeply frustrating.

Often, she says, it's not clear that anyone has thought about how someone subject to multiple conditions can negotiate the system. As an example, she says she received a letter from a consultant telling her that he wanted her to see a surgeon following an MRI in 2021 – which showed “wear and tear on my C6”. [spinal disc].” She said: “It left me so worried looking into what it could be. »

After nine months and now into the next year, an appointment was secured. But after an uncomfortable two-hour drive and a long walk to find the right room, it was all over in five minutes. “It was just something they could have told me over the phone. Why don't they ask? I was so angry.”

Julie says these problems are not the fault of any individual. She speaks of the administration of the NHS as “everything is done by computer” with no evidence of human oversight, while appointments are “random”.

Sometimes patients have to do some detective work. Jenny Bevan, another member of Julie's panel, said her hiatal hernia was first diagnosed by doctors two years before she found out about it – a fact she only learned when asking to see his notes. His condition would eventually require an operation. “I'm sure if this had been communicated to me at that time, things could have been much better,” she said.

Similar concerns are shared by staff in our report, which notes the impact of poor communication adding to an already unsustainable workload. Administrative errors and IT issues can all erode staff time for patients.

We quote an anonymous hospital staff member as saying, “You only have so much time and something has to give, and you don't want to compromise the care you provide to patients.” But how do you fit everything into this time frame, when every year you are asked to do more and more in this short time frame?

We are the most vulnerable people and we are at the mercy of a system that does not work

Some staff, on the other hand, face the impact of poor communication on patients. The manager of a GP practice once told me that a potential new employee was given a day to try working at reception, only to say: “I can't be told that many times a day to how useless I am. »

However, it is the gender gap that may be the most concerning aspect of our findings. If women are more likely to experience poor communication issues, the impact on patients like Julie, who because of their complex needs use the system all the time, is likely to be much greater.

“We are the most vulnerable people and we are at the mercy of a system that does not work. When you add conditions on top of others, and unless you're lucky enough to have a good GP, no one can paint the full picture of the problem – and that's what's so frustrating,” says Julie.

The survey also shows that far more women than men report feeling anxious or stressed as a result of their experiences. This is confirmed by research published in February by the Fawcett Society, which revealed that 60 per cent of women in the UK believe their health problems are not taken seriously. And 57 percent have had a negative experience with a healthcare professional.

The NHS, of course, is not blind to its communication problems. NHS England, for example, publishes detailed guidance on how to manage communication with patients. In Scotland, the Patients' Bill of Rights, under the Patient Rights Scotland Act, sets out in black and white the expectations patients can have regarding clear communication.

And the three potential solutions recommended by Engage Britain are directly inspired by efforts across UK health systems. Care coordinators are clinicians who can oversee the care of long-term patients with complex needs, like Julie. There are also care navigators – non-clinical staff such as receptionists trained to ensure that patients presenting at GP practices are referred to the appropriate treatment. While the third recommendation – streamlining and bringing together a variety of useful services into the NHS app – recognizes that some of the best interventions use smartphone apps to help patients with their care.

Nonetheless, all of these efforts are aimed at helping patients navigate a complex system. With an aging society, we can expect more patients to develop complex needs and require more support. As Julie says: “As we get older, we get sicker. How many older people suffer from these problems?

