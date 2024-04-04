Brief notes on Indonesian President Joko Widodo's visit to Jambi





By: Dr. Syamsu Rizal, SE, M.Si* PRESENCE Indonesian President Joko Widodo's visit to Jambi during the holy month of Ramadan is a blessing and grace to the districts he visited, namely Bungo, Merangin and Tebo. Although his original plan was also to visit Kerinci Regency and Sungai Full City. In Jambi's post-reform history, this is the first time that the President is making a working visit (kunjer) to a district in western Jambi province. The presence of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia will certainly bring various programs and budgets which are sure to improve the economy of the people of Jambi, especially those of the western part of Jambi Province. Also read: Sold for IDR 3 million, the Selis Unity Dragon electric bike has mileage specifications for long trips This presidential visit was quite special, because it landed directly at Muara Bungo airport without passing through the town of Jambi, capital of Jambi province. As an integral part of the Jambi Society elements in the Western Region, we have a glimmer of hope that the existence of the precursor to the establishment of Jambi Province in the Western Region, which includes Bungo Regencies, Tebo, Merangin, Sarolangun, Kerinci and Sungai Banyak town. De facto, slowly but surely, it is beginning to be recognized that the new center of economic growth in the western region of Jambi province requires direct intervention from the central government. Also read: Having obtained the blessing of the character Vishnu Murti, Eko Setiawan is confident in the progress of the Jambi mayoral election Implicitly, the presidential visit this time specifically to several western districts of Jambi Province can also be interpreted as one of the central government's efforts to encourage the acceleration of further economic growth in Jambi Province. Jambi. In terms of natural resources (SDA), Jambi in the Western Region has much greater comparative advantages in various aspects, such as coal, gold, iron ore, Merangin Geopark and others. As a little note from those of us who have big dreams, one day the Western Region of Jambi Province will be born, which can become the epicenter of the new economic growth that we must achieve together, without eliminating civil rights or romantic relationships. history of the past as a unitary region of Jambi Province. Also read: Shopping during Sahur becomes a trend during Ramadan, Shopee records a 44-fold increase in transactions on Shopee Live

