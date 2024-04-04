Politics
Reviews | What Janet Yellen should say to Chinese leaders
It would be great if Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had a copy of The Karl Marx Portable with her on her trip to China this week. She could cite some to Chinese leaders, including amended constitution promises to follow the guidelines of Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, Three Representation Theory, Scientific Perspectives on Development, and Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a new era.
Marx, who sought and predicted a dictatorship of the proletariat, would see little to like in China, whose standard of living is well below what its per capita gross domestic product justifies. A draft published by the International Monetary Fund in 2018, concluded that Chinese household consumption would more than double if they consumed as much of their income as Brazilian households, which at the time had similar per capita output in terms of spending power. 'purchase.
Inequality has also worsened and the government is doing little to address it. In fact, the tax system as a whole is probably regressive, meaning it worsens inequality by taxing the poor at a higher rate than (most) rich people. China was among the most unequal countries in the world in 2018, according to another IMF study. draft released that year, said.
While Xi Jinping criticizes Marx, his behavior makes it clear that what he really pursues is national greatness under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party. This corresponds more to Lenin, who believed that a vanguard party would lead the proletariat, than to Marx or Engels.
What makes this a problem for Yellen is that the United States and China's other trading partners would be better off if Xi actually made the prosperity of the average Chinese his top priority. This would require restructuring the economy so that growth comes from consumer spending rather than investment and exports.
Currently, exports are fueling Chinese growth. China runs a huge manufacturing trade surplus, which means that every other country in the world collectively runs a manufacturing trade deficit. Here's a chart based on one created by Brad Setser, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, and Volkmar Baur, a China economist at Union Investment, a German asset manager.
China's manufacturing surplus is destroying jobs in other countries' manufacturing sectors. And this weakens the industrial strength of the most developed economies, which has consequences for national security. The United States and other countries need diversified industrial bases so they are not dependent on China for essential goods, including weapons parts.
The Biden administration's efforts to expand U.S. production of solar cells and other green technologies are being jeopardized by a wave of cheap, subsidized imports from China. Yellen will talk to the Chinese about it, she said in a speech last month at the Suniva solar cell factory in Norcross, Georgia.
China's overproduction of green technologies has a positive side: low prices will accelerate the adoption of planet-friendly technologies. But this is a temporary advantage. In the long term, the planet would be better off if several countries, not just China, had the capacity to produce solar cells, electric vehicles, etc.
For decades, U.S. officials have pressed the Chinese to shift to consumption-led economic growth, which would benefit Chinese citizens and the rest of the world. The Chinese have expressed their intention to do so but have made little progress. Lately, it seems like they're not even paying lip service to this idea.
Faced with an economic situation that requires structural reform to improve productivity and bring domestic demand more in line with production, Chinese leaders have instead proposed a mix of policies that will delay needed changes and increase the economy's dependence on foreign sources of demand, they said. writes Daniel Rosen and Logan Wright of the Rhodium Group. in a article of Foreign Affairs, published last week. The title: Course on economic collisions in China.
Xi appears to disdain the type of social spending policies that would enable greater consumption, calling them welfarism that could undermine the work ethic of the Chinese people. He should be more concerned about another unintended consequence of the status quo, namely a backlash from China's trading partners against its huge trade surpluses.
The World Trade Organization, which China was allowed to join in 2001, is supposed to be the place where complaints about subsidies and other unfair trade practices are resolved. But the WTO has never acquired coercive powers, and countries including the United States have become accustomed to selectively ignoring it. Additionally, WTO rules do not address the statist, non-market approach to economics and trade that accounts for the vast majority of the damage China inflicts on other WTO members, the office said. US trade representatives in his report. last annual assessment.
The world would be better off if Xi had studied John Maynard Keynes, who saw the danger posed by countries with large trade surpluses, Setser, of the Council on Foreign Relations, told me.
Xi is a little too Leninist and not Marxist enough, Setser said. Xi likes Lenin's emphasis on the centrality of the Communist Party, Setser said, but the Marxist emphasis on redistribution Xi never shared.
Secretary Yellen, you now have the opportunity to quote Marx to putative Marxists.
Elsewhere: cheating on personality tests
If a job posting asks for extroverts, how will you answer the employer's personality test questions? Probably channel the extroverted side of your personality, right? A lab study designed to mimic the hiring environment reveals that's exactly what candidates are doing. Companies should understand the limitations of using such tests to screen candidates, say brothers Andrew McGee of the University of Alberta in Edmonton and Peter McGee of the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. wrote last month in the journal Economic Inquiry.
The authors found that people with high IQs and those with a strong sense of control over their destiny (locus of control) were more successful at cheating on personality tests. So if you're trying to hire someone with a certain personality type, be prepared to choose another.
Quote of the day
I wake up in the morning, torn between the desire to improve (or save) the world and the desire to enjoy (or savor) the world. This makes it difficult to plan the day.
EB White, quoted in the New York Times (July 11, 1969)
|
