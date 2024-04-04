It would be great if Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had a copy of The Karl Marx Portable with her on her trip to China this week. She could cite some to Chinese leaders, including amended constitution promises to follow the guidelines of Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, Three Representation Theory, Scientific Perspectives on Development, and Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a new era.

Marx, who sought and predicted a dictatorship of the proletariat, would see little to like in China, whose standard of living is well below what its per capita gross domestic product justifies. A draft published by the International Monetary Fund in 2018, concluded that Chinese household consumption would more than double if they consumed as much of their income as Brazilian households, which at the time had similar per capita output in terms of spending power. 'purchase.

Inequality has also worsened and the government is doing little to address it. In fact, the tax system as a whole is probably regressive, meaning it worsens inequality by taxing the poor at a higher rate than (most) rich people. China was among the most unequal countries in the world in 2018, according to another IMF study. draft released that year, said.

While Xi Jinping criticizes Marx, his behavior makes it clear that what he really pursues is national greatness under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party. This corresponds more to Lenin, who believed that a vanguard party would lead the proletariat, than to Marx or Engels.