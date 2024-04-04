Cooch Behar gears up for mega rallies of PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee on April 4





West Bengal's Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency is set to witness a fiery campaign on Thursday, with back-to-back rallies planned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. While Ms Banerjee is scheduled to address a rally in the constituency at noon, the Prime Minister will address a mega rally at Rasleela ground at 3 p.m., the two venues being 30 km apart. The constituency, recently marred by clashes between supporters of sitting BJP MP and Union Minister Nisith Pramanik and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Minister Udayan Guha, has now become a prestige battleground , with both parties sparing no effort to ensure victory. The BJP will win again BJP state general secretary Jagannath Chattopadhyay said the BJP was assured of a victory. The people of Cooch Behar are firmly committed to the BJP, and this will be reflected in the results of the June 4 polls. The developmental initiatives undertaken by the BJP MP and the Narendra Modi government at the Center will ensure a second consecutive victory for the saffron. party, he said. Renamed the Lok Sabha candidate, incumbent BJP MP Mr. Pramanik is this time facing TMC candidate Jagadish Barma Basunia as his main opponent. Cooch Behar is currently a stronghold of the BJP, with the party securing five of the seven Assembly segments in the 2021 state Assembly elections. Meanwhile, the TMC claimed that the people of Cooch Behar are yearning for relief from the BJP. Gundaraj (hooligan rule). The residents of Cooch Behar are wary of the BJP and its elected representatives. This sentiment will be evident in the polls, and we are confident of winning the seat by a substantial margin, said Udayan Guha, North Bengal Development Minister. The seat will go to polls on April 19 in the first phase of elections.

