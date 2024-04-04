Actor Imran Khan rents Karan Johar's sea-facing apartment for an exorbitant price | Real estate news





Imran Khan and Lekha Washington's high-end rental in Mumbai (Image source: IANS)

Actor Imran Khan, known for his roles in Bollywood films, alongside his girlfriend Lekha Washington, has reportedly secured a high-end rental in Mumbai, the bustling entertainment hub of India. According to the Times of India, the couple rented an apartment in the affluent Bandra district, with none other than famous Bollywood director Karan Johar as the landlord.

The move comes soon after Imran Khan publicly acknowledged his relationship with Lekha Washington. Before that, Khan was married to Avantika Malik, with the couple finalizing their divorce in 2019.

Previous residence

Before settling in their new abode in Washington, Imran Khan was residing in his bungalow located in Pali Hill, Bandra. The move to the Bandra apartment marks a milestone for the actor and his partner.

Prime location

As per the Times of India report, the property is located in Bandra, the newly rented apartment offers a coveted sea view and the rent is Rs 9 lakh per month. The property is adjacent to a building where Khan's uncle, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, had previously rented an apartment, adding a family connection to the location.

Official documentation

According to documents from real estate database platform Zapkey, the rental agreement for the property was officially registered on March 20, 2024. The contract extends for a period of three years, indicating a substantial commitment from the couple towards their new residence.

The report adds that details of the apartment's amenities and features have not been disclosed, but given its premium location and rental price, it is expected to offer a lavish lifestyle fit for Bollywood stars .

