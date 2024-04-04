Trkiye determined to implement medium-term program: Erdoan





President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said on Wednesday that Trkiye remains committed to implementing the Medium Term Program (MTP) and the 12th Development Plan, while emphasizing expectations for a decline in inflation in the second half of the year. “Without compromising growth, we increase employment and exports, reduce our current account deficit and strengthen our structure through investment and production,” the president said during a Ramadan fast-breaking dinner in Ankara. “I hope we will all see a decline in inflation from the second half of the year,” he noted. “In fact, data announced today by TurkStat (Turkish Statistics Institute) shows that monthly inflation decreased in March,” he added, referring to data from the country's statistical authority, which showed earlier Wednesday that rising monthly inflation Inflation slowed as it was at a lower level last month compared to January and February. “Reducing inflation will ensure a sustainable increase in well-being by preventing the erosion of wage increases,” Erdoan noted. Trkiye's annual inflation rate was 68.5% in March, compared to 67.07% in February, according to official figures, which show that price rises continue to accelerate, which turned out to be one of the main challenges that likely impacted the outcome of Sunday's national local elections. Erdoan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), which won last year's presidential and parliamentary elections, won about 35.49 percent of the vote nationwide. The main opposition, the Republican People's Party (CHP), obtained 37.77%. Shortly after the release of the inflation data, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Imek said recent monetary and fiscal tightening would help anchor inflation expectations and support disinflation, pledging to “whatever it takes to achieve our top priority, price stability.” The government and analysts estimate that inflation is expected to continue rising until the middle of the year before entering a sharp downward trend in the second half. Trkiye unveiled last September its new medium-term program covering the period 2024-2026 with the aim of reducing inflation and promoting high value-added production while ensuring sustainable growth, in addition to strengthening macroeconomic stability and financial and budgetary discipline. Alongside Erdoan, top economic officials pledged earlier this week to continue implementing the program to achieve the desired results. “As we leave local elections behind us, our commitment to achieving and maintaining macroeconomic stability is stronger than ever,” Imek said Monday evening. Vice President Cevdet Ylmaz also signaled on Monday that the austerity program would continue. According to Ylmaz, the program will help Trkiye bring inflation under control and the public will start to see the results in the second half of this year. “We will prevent the gradual erosion of wage increases and ensure permanent growth in well-being,” he stressed. “While carrying out structural reforms in the economy, we will focus on improving the efficiency of public administration, raising our democratic standards and establishing a more efficiently functioning justice system “Our goal is to grow within a framework of democratic stability and to fairly reflect the benefits of growth for all segments,” he added. In his first speech after the vote, the president said current economic policies would yield positive results. He said the result marks a “turning point” and that people have delivered a “message” that the AKP will “analyze” by engaging in “courageous” self-criticism.

