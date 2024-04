Supreme Court urged to summon Jokowi for hearing on election dispute

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Civil Society Coalition for Democracy and Anti-Corruption asked the Constitutional Court (MK) to summon President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo at the hearing of the 2024 presidential election dispute (PHPU). In an open letter submitted today, April 4, the civil society coalition believes that the president played a role in influencing the conduct of the general elections, including being involved in the nomination of his eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as president. position of vice-president of Prabowo Subianto. candidate. “We consider this important and urge the Constitutional Court to immediately present and question President Jokowi during the court hearing,” said civil society coalition representative Usman Hamid at the MK Building in central Jakarta, Thursday April 4. According to Usman, the president should provide information on evidence of the politicization of welfare by himself and his ministers as a campaign tool for the number two candidate, Prabowo-Gibran. The civil society coalition also highlighted the mobilization of the state apparatus (ASN) and partisanship of incumbent regional leaders as well as police and military officers, which led to an unreasonable increase in their vote totals . “The President's inappropriate behavior in influencing the electoral process in this way conferred electoral advantages on the 02 candidate pair, including Joko Widodo's son Gibran Rakabuming Raka,” the letter read. Former Head of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Saut Situmorang, Director of Amnesty International Indonesia Usman Hamid and Head of Muhammadiyah Public Policy Research and Advocacy Department Gufroni handed over today hui letter to the Constitutional Court on behalf of the civil society coalition, six other peopleincluding former KPK investigator Novel Baswedan, and six community groups. ADINDA JASMIN PRASETYO Editor's Pick: KPU says Jokowi has nothing to do with election dispute, rejects Ganjar-Mahfud argument

