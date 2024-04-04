Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sets ambitious economic targets in India for likely third term
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, confident of winning national elections starting this month, has set an ambitious target of doubling the economy and exports this decade, according to a government document seen by the agency Reuters press release.
Prime Minister Modi highlighted economic growth as one of his greatest achievements during campaign rallies and “guaranteed” that the global economy would move from fifth to third place in the world if he wins a third consecutive term, as polls predict.
He has already directed officials to finalize by about May plans to grow the economy to $6.69 trillion in nominal terms by 2030, from about $3.51 trillion currently, according to the October document . Although not very detailed on how to achieve this, this document served as a basis for management meetings.
When he took office for a second term five years ago, Prime Minister Modi promised to grow the economy to $5 trillion by the current fiscal year, but partly due to disruption related to COVID-19, it is now virtually impossible to achieve this goal.
For the next six years, Prime Minister Modi's goal is to increase per capita income from around $2,500 to $4,418, the document said, without specifying the spending or reforms needed to achieve this.
Prime Minister Modi's office and the finance ministry did not respond to requests for comment.
Independent economist Saugata Bhattacharya said doubling the economy by the end of the decade would be a “very difficult feat”, requiring growth of 6 to 6.5 percent over the next seven years as well as a inflation of 4.5 percent.
The economy, however, is expected to have grown about 8 percent in the last financial year ended March 31, the fastest among major countries, thanks to strong manufacturing and construction activity driven by government spending.
A former senior finance ministry official, Subhash Chandra Garg, said growth projections like those contained in the document are mainly based on “backward arithmetic” and lack a “reform and investment plan”.
“Usually, such mental gymnastics based on arithmetic calculations and assumptions makes no sense unless there is a serious reform and investment plan to test the dynamics of the real economy,” he said. said Mr. Garg, Finance Secretary in the Modi government until 2019.
The opposition Congress says India's economic growth in recent years under Prime Minister Modi has done little to create jobs and ease rural distress, while the disparity between rich and poor s is dug. The document said Prime Minister Modi's government wants exports of goods and services to increase from around $700 billion to $1.58 trillion by 2030, which could double the share of Indian exports in the world trade at more than 4 percent.
The government also plans to focus on 70 areas for improvement, including workforce skills and vocational training, crucial demands of industry executives who often complain about the skill level of the workforce. of work. He wants the literacy rate to rise from 78 percent currently to 82 percent by 2030, unemployment to fall from 8 percent to less than 5 percent, and the labor force participation rate to rise from 46 percent to more than 50 percent. hundred now.
Prime Minister Modi has told rallies that he must stay in power to implement measures to move India towards a developed economy by 2047, the 100th anniversary of independence, from levels of current average income. He did not specify the measures.
Opinion polls show he will win big in the elections which begin on April 19 and end after seven phases on June 1, with vote counting on June 4.
A coalition led by Prime Minister Modi's BJP could win nearly three-quarters of parliamentary seats, according to a poll released on Wednesday, while the Congress could reach a record high.
He would be the first person since Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to win three consecutive terms.
