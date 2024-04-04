View: China renaming 30 places in Arunachal shows Xi Jinping's great unifying ambitions | World News

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 12-kilometre-long tunnel under Se La at a height of 13,700 feet from Itanagar on March 9, the Xi Jinping regime went crazy. A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg. (ANI file)

First, they publicly protested Prime Minister Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, declaring that the state belonged to them, and then, on March 30, they decided to give Mandarin names to 30 places in the state. 'Arunachal.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called the first move ridiculous and the MEA spokesperson called the second measure senseless. This is the fourth list of place names of Arunachal Pradesh released by the Xi Jinping regime since 2017, a move which was then triggered by the visit of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama to Tawang.

While Jaishankar dismissed the exercise saying you can't own my house just by giving it a new name, China's aggressive moves against India, Taiwan and South China are aimed at portraying Jinping as the great unifier in front of his national audience.

Just as Mao Zedong gave respect to the Chinese and gave economic power to Deng Xiaoping, Xi wants to go down in history as the man who unified China with the dream of conquering Taiwan militarily, of ruling the Sea of southern China and occupy Tawang, the birthplace of the sixth Dalai Lama. Lama. This may be a game of common sense in theory, but it is illusory in reality.

The real reason behind the latest round of place name changes in Arunachal Pradesh by China is actually to point fingers at the Narendra Modi government and incite the opposition in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

This is also a reaction to the decisive steps taken by the Modi government to integrate the border state with the mainland through better air and land connectivity and military modernization of infrastructure from Tawang to Kibuthoo. The new Itanagar International Airport will contribute to the economic development of the state with the arrival of tourists from across the country.

Before Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister in May 2014, the modernization of roads and military infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh existed on paper and plans.

Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Defense Minister AK Antony publicly stated in Parliament that his government was not keen on developing border infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control of 3,488 km, because he feared the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). would use the roads to enter the Indian hinterland. Even the Indian Army suffered from the hangover of 1962 and efforts were made to appease the Chinese dragon so that it would not breathe fire.

China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh is part of the Middle Kingdom mentality of the Xi Jinping regime. He believes that China is at the center of the world and all others are tributary states. This has given rise to Chinese military and cultural expansion in the current decade with regular violations of Taiwan's air corridors, coercion of the Philippines and Indonesia through the aggressive PLA Navy and efforts to block Indian patrols along the Ladakh LAC.

Chinese spokespersons should do research before swearing in the name of Arunachal Pradesh, as the position of the Chinese Communist Party has changed over the past few decades. In 1960, Chou En Lai, then Chinese Prime Minister, told his Indian counterpart that China would give up its claims to the eastern sector if India accepted the 1959 line on the western sector through Kongka La. The same position was reiterated by Deng Xiaoping in 1984. But in 1987, during a dialogue between vice ministers, it was announced that China would claim both sectors.

As the PLA continued to militarily encroach on the LAC in both sectors, the Modi government decided to return it when the Chinese army transgressed into the Chumar region in September 2014, while President Xi Jinping was being welcomed by the Prime Minister Modi in Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Modi bluntly told President Xi that he would either ask the PLA to withdraw from Chumar or assume that the transgression had the approval of the Chinese president.

The fact that Arunachal Pradesh was completely outside the Special Representative's dialogue on boundary resolution was made clear by NSA Ajit Doval to his current counterpart Wang Yi. When Wang Yi mentioned the word Tawang during an RS dialogue, NSA Doval told him that the dialogue should be stopped immediately and henceforth as Tawang was not on the agenda in any way.

The NSA made it clear that only because his grandfather was going on a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar in Tibet without a passport should India claim territory over Tibet. So, what will India do after this new round of name changes?

The Modi government is currently in election mode and hence the matter is considered senseless. However, the Chinese aggravation will not go unanswered since India also has the opportunity to revisit the strong influence of Indian civilization in Tibet with Sanskrit place names and the foundation of Sanskrit sutras in Tibetan Buddhism like Om Mani Padme Hmm.

It will further integrate Arunachalis into the first Kibuthoo village with advanced military capabilities and capabilities along the eastern sector for faster deployment of troops, mountain guns and BrahMos missiles. President Xi Jinping should understand that he is not dealing with the India of 1962 and that Narendra Modi is not Jawaharlal Nehru, who went to attend a summit of non-aligned countries in Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) in in the middle of the 1962 war.